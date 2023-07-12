The end of the (virtual) world: what happens when the servers are switched off
The legacy and future of virtual worlds is explored in ‘Between Worlds‘, a new exhibition at The Photographers’ Gallery, London
Virtual worlds, briefly digital epicentres of user communities and all-consuming lifestyles lived online, tend to burn brightly before disappearing, hosting one last ‘end of the world’ party before the servers are permanently switched off.
The journey since the earliest online games – from Maze, the first 3D first-person game to be created, to PlayStation Home, WorldsChat and Myst Online – is now traced by a new London exhibition. ‘Between Worlds’, which opened this summer to mark the 20th anniversary of Second Life, a rare example of a still-active virtual world, explores these online communities.
‘The exhibition traces the development of early virtual worlds (for example Habitat from 1985) and compares how the premise of alternative worlds, as spaces for virtual communities to flourish, developed into the 2000s, where it became commercialised through platforms such as Second Life, and resurfaces today through both corporate and public promises of metaverses,’ say the exhibition’s curators Sam Mercer and Arieh Frosh. ‘Rather than being nostalgic, the exhibition aims to bring attention to the attitudes and politics that structure these spaces, and the communities that inhabit them.’
The exhibition considers what happens to these now-defunct communities, looking at YouTube videos marking the endings, and web documentary Preserving Worlds, which focuses on how the communities are maintained.
A newly commissioned video game, World Imagining Game, by Glasgow-based creative developers Benjamin Hall and Frances Lingard, is also included in the exhibition, encouraging players to create their own characters, mode of gameplay and to think about how their world will be moderated.
‘We take a critical look at virtual worlds and wanted to think more about what the general public wants from these spaces that we are told are the future, ones that will have an increasing importance in access to services, entertainment, socialising and work,’ Frosh and Mercer add.
‘Some of the questions we are asking are: who designs virtual worlds, and for whom? What are the economic and ecological realities of these spaces? To produce this we worked with Hall and Lingard. We mapped out a game in which the players design a virtual world from its initial creation and imagine its demise: what happens to the users, the content, the cultures that existed there? As you play the game and answer a series of questions, a visual representation of your virtual world emerges. Upon completing the game, your world will be added to an online repository of hundreds of other imagined worlds, with a selection printed and added to the space at the gallery.’
‘Between Worlds’ at The Photographers’ Gallery, London, is open from 23 June – 24 September 2023
thephotographersgallery.org.uk
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
The designer behind Bode curates an exhibition on Shaker knitwear’s influence on American style
Emily Adams Bode Aujla of New York brand Bode curates ‘The Commercialisation of Shaker Knits’, an exhibition for the Shaker Museum which reflects the designer’s provenance-soaked approach
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Restored Saint-Michel de Brasparts Chapel features interiors by Ronan Bouroullec
For the reopening of the Saint-Michel de Brasparts Chapel in Brittany, Ronan Bouroullec elevated the interiors with a new altar design
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Magazzino Italian Art’s minimalist concrete pavilion gears up for launch
Magazzino Italian Art announces the opening of The Robert Olnick Pavilion in Cold Spring, NY, by Alberto Campo Baeza and Miguel Quismondo
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The best London art exhibitions to see now
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Published
-
The art fair personality test: what type of Frieze New York visitor are you?
Are you a selfie seeker or a champagne visualist? Take our art fair personality test to identify yourself at Frieze New York 2023 (17-21 May)
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Isaac Julien’s Tate retrospective: multi-screens, ‘sonic tapestries’ and moments of joy
Artist and filmmaker Isaac Julien’s Tate Britain retrospective ‘What Freedom Is to Me’ questions histories, explores activism, but is also full of joy and beauty
By Amah-Rose Abrams • Published
-
Got milk? New exhibition explores the dark side of dairy
‘Milk’, a new exhibition at the Wellcome Collection, London, explores the socio-political weight of milk through art and cultural artefacts
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Steve McQueen to screen his harrowing film 'Grenfell' at London’s Serpentine
Acclaimed film director and artist Steve McQueen will screen his film, Grenfell, at London’s Serpentine South gallery (7 April-10 May 2023), six years after the Grenfell Tower block blaze killed 72
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Ai Weiwei's largest-ever Lego artwork revealed at London’s Design Museum
At London’s Design Museum, Ai Weiwei has unveiled Water Lilies #1, a new Lego recreation of Claude Monet’s iconic painting. We explore the vast new work ahead of the Chinese artist’s major show at the museum, opening on 7 April 2023
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Lynda Benglis’ seductive hall of mirrors and juicy neon eggs in London
American artist Lynda Benglis subverts expectations with new bronze sculptures and otherworldly coloured eggs in a new solo show at Thomas Dane Gallery, London
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
London show celebrates the male physique in photography, from muscle hunks to scruffy punks
‘A Hard Man is Good to Find!’ – newly open at London’s Photographers’ Gallery – is a delectable survey of queer photographs of the male body created in London between the 1930s and early 1990s
By Benoit Loiseau • Last updated