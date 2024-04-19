Les Lalanne’s surreal world takes over Venice

Les Lalanne’s surreal take on naturalism is coming to the Venice Biennale 2024, with one of the largest exhibitions to date of works by the late artist couple Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne, uniting more than 150 photographs, rare artworks and objects at the historic Palazzo Rota Ivancich.

‘Planète Lalanne’ sees Les Lalanne’s magical menagerie flock to Venice

‘Planète Lalanne’, installation view, at Palazzo Rota Ivancich, Venice (Image credit: Installation images courtesy of Ben Brown Fine Arts, London)

‘Planète Lalanne’, presented by Ben Brown Fine Arts, will include highlights such as the Sauterelle bar – one of three created by the artist duo, another of which belongs to King Charles – as well as the unique Lit Hibou et 2 Tables de Chevet bed from Ben Brown’s personal collection. Here, also, is Claude’s beloved Choupatte, the veined cabbage perched on chickens’ feet, a playful tribute to the natural themes running throughout (and also evident in a collection of ‘lost’ Les Lalanne classics that we reviewed ahead of their sale by Sotheby’s in 2023).

Sauterelle bar, ‘Planète Lalanne’, installation view, at Palazzo Rota Ivancich, Venice (Image credit: Installation images courtesy of Ben Brown Fine Arts, London)

Works are placed around the palace in accordance with Les Lalanne’s desire to create fantastical works to live with, with otherworldly tables and chairs in the living rooms and the Hippopotame I bath coming to rest in the bathroom, in a staging that brings a mythical magic to the traditionally decorative.

Aficionados

‘Planète Lalanne’, installation view, at Palazzo Rota Ivancich, Venice (Image credit: Installation images courtesy of Ben Brown Fine Arts, London)

A version of this article appears in the May 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print from 11 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today .

‘Planète Lalanne’ from Ben Brown Fine Arts is at Palazzo Rota Ivancich, Venice

benbrownfinearts.com

The Venice Art Biennale 2024 will be open to the public from 20 April to 24 November