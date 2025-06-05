Sexual health since 1987: archival LGBTQIA+ posters on show at Studio Voltaire

The 1990s, in particular, was a crucial time for the LGBTQIA+ community in Britain, with the reverberations from inequality echoing through sexual, mental, physical and social wellbeing. In response, a host of grassroots movements and campaigns sprang up around the country, in a bid for safer sex and taking pride in identity.

Boys in Love. Asian, Proud and Out. Photography: Parminder Sekhon, for The Naz Project (Image credit: Photography: Parminder Sekhon, for The Naz Project. Courtesy of Spectre CIC)

Condoms – the necessary accessory. Photography: Daniel Allen. Produced by City & Hackney and Tower Hamlets Health Authorities and the London Borough of Hackney (Image credit: Photography: Daniel Allen. Produced by City & Hackney and Tower Hamlets Health Authorities and the London Borough of Hackney. Courtesy of Spectre CIC)

The results make a striking visual history, now documented in an exhibition at Studio Voltaire, London. Covering the period from 1987 to 2015, ‘It’s a Love Thing’ presents archival sexual healthcare posters in partnership with London-based sexual healthcare and wellbeing organisation Spectre CIC. Part of Studio Voltaire’s four-year programme, Tender Living, it feeds into the long-term goal of reinforcing artistic practice and support structures for the community through a series of exhibitions, projects and events.

A Fine Romance. Photograph: Suzanne Roden. © North London Line Lesbian and Gay Youth Project (Image credit: Photograph: Suzanne Roden. © North London Line Lesbian and Gay Youth Project. Courtesy of Spectre CIC)

Fuck safely, love safely. Photography: Sharon Wallace. Design: e-sensual design. Produced by Another Fine Production for BIG UP (Image credit: Photography: Sharon Wallace. Design: e-sensual design. Produced by Another Fine Production for BIG UP. Courtesy of Spectre CIC)

Works from artists including Sunil Gupta, Suzanne Roden, Parminder Sekhon and Photo Co-Op join four new works commissioned for the exhibition, by Jesse Glazzard and Pank Sethi. ‘Many of the images display LGBTQIA+ joy and boldness and we are keen to show this to the world at a time when the community faces continued and increasing hostility,’ says Joel Robinson, CEO of Spectra CIC.

Love the Sex Respect Yourself. Photography: Caroline Ducobu, 1998, for Gay Men Fighting Aids (Image credit: Photography: Caroline Ducobu, 1998, for Gay Men Fighting Aids. Courtesy of Spectre CIC)

Don’t bite your lip... suck on this - safer sex. Photography: Sharon Wallace. Design: e-sensual design. Produced by Another Fine Production (Image credit: Photography: Sharon Wallace. Design: e-sensual design. Produced by Another Fine Production Courtesy of Spectre CIC)

For artist Sekhon, photographer and CEO of Naz, the implications are far-reaching. ‘At Naz we believe in the power of art as a tool for achieving social change, to inspire resistance, intimacy and connection. In this political climate, where it appears gains and rights are upended and increasingly held with acute fragility, we need this reminder more than ever. This collection is a necessary reminder of the creativity and courage we have as an LGBTQIA+ community to mobilise and resist.’

'It's A Love Thing: 30 Years of LGBTQIA+ Health Advocacy' at Studio Voltaire, London, until 17 August 2025, studiovoltaire.org

Condoms show you care. Photography: Sunil Gupta. Design: Eugenie Dodd. Translation and Type Setting: NEWCOMS. Published by Black HIV and AIDS Network (Image credit: Photography: Sunil Gupta. Design: Eugenie Dodd. Translation and Type Setting: NEWCOMS. Published by Black HIV and AIDS Network. Courtesy of Spectre CIC)

Take care of your family. Photographer unknown, 1994, for The Naz Project (Image credit: Photographer unknown, 1994, for The Naz Project. Courtesy of Spectre CIC)

A relaxed and supportive place to meet. Photographer unknown, for Blackliners and Akairah (Image credit: Photographer unknown, for Blackliners and Akairah. Courtesy of Spectre CIC)

