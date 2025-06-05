Sexual health since 1987: archival LGBTQIA+ posters on show at Studio Voltaire
A look back at how grassroots movements emphasised the need for effective sexual health for the LGBTQIA+ community with a host of playful and informative posters, now part of a London exhibition
The 1990s, in particular, was a crucial time for the LGBTQIA+ community in Britain, with the reverberations from inequality echoing through sexual, mental, physical and social wellbeing. In response, a host of grassroots movements and campaigns sprang up around the country, in a bid for safer sex and taking pride in identity.
The results make a striking visual history, now documented in an exhibition at Studio Voltaire, London. Covering the period from 1987 to 2015, ‘It’s a Love Thing’ presents archival sexual healthcare posters in partnership with London-based sexual healthcare and wellbeing organisation Spectre CIC. Part of Studio Voltaire’s four-year programme, Tender Living, it feeds into the long-term goal of reinforcing artistic practice and support structures for the community through a series of exhibitions, projects and events.
Works from artists including Sunil Gupta, Suzanne Roden, Parminder Sekhon and Photo Co-Op join four new works commissioned for the exhibition, by Jesse Glazzard and Pank Sethi. ‘Many of the images display LGBTQIA+ joy and boldness and we are keen to show this to the world at a time when the community faces continued and increasing hostility,’ says Joel Robinson, CEO of Spectra CIC.
For artist Sekhon, photographer and CEO of Naz, the implications are far-reaching. ‘At Naz we believe in the power of art as a tool for achieving social change, to inspire resistance, intimacy and connection. In this political climate, where it appears gains and rights are upended and increasingly held with acute fragility, we need this reminder more than ever. This collection is a necessary reminder of the creativity and courage we have as an LGBTQIA+ community to mobilise and resist.’
'It's A Love Thing: 30 Years of LGBTQIA+ Health Advocacy' at Studio Voltaire, London, until 17 August 2025, studiovoltaire.org
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Delve into the Wallpaper* Design Directory 2025, on sale now
In the July issue of Wallpaper*, find a photographic love letter to Milan Design Week, plus the best new furniture, lighting, kitchens, bathrooms and more
-
50 years of Santoni, the footwear brand steeped in Italian craft, celebrated in a new book
Inside ‘Santoni Meraviglia’, a richly illustrated new tome published by Assouline that tells the story behind the Italian brand’s meticulously crafted footwear
-
We drive the World and UK Car of the Year, the all-electric Kia EV3
The new Kia EV3 is an EV for the masses that doesn’t skimp on design detail, features and overall functional elegance
-
Ten things to see at London Gallery Weekend
As 125 galleries across London take part from 6-8 June 2025, here are ten things not to miss, from David Hockney’s ‘Love’ series to Kayode Ojo’s look at the superficiality of taste
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been up to this week
This week saw the Wallpaper* team jet-setting to Jordan and New York; those of us left in London had to make do with being transported via the power of music at rooftop bars, live sets and hologram performances
-
Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been up to this week
The Wallpaper* team enjoyed good art, food and drink this week, attending various exhibition openings and unearthing some of the best pasta and cocktails that London has to offer
-
As Photo London turns 10, seven photographers tell us the story behind their portraits
Photo London celebrates its tenth anniversary from 14–18 May 2025 at Somerset House
-
The Tate Modern is hosting a weekend of free events. Here's what to see
From 9 -12 May, check out art, attend a lecture, or get your groove on during the museum's epic Birthday Weekender
-
Artist Zumba Luzamba on the vibrant aesthetic of Congolese fashion rebels, the sapeurs
The Congolese artist takes a deep dive into a fashion subculture in his show at London's Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery. ‘I draw people in with style so that they can sit with deeper themes,’ he says
-
‘The work is an extension of myself’: Michaela Yearwood-Dan on her debut show at Hauser & Wirth
London-based artist Michaela Yearwood-Dan continues her rapid rise, unveiling monumental new paintings in ‘No Time for Despair’
-
The UK AIDS Memorial Quilt will be shown at Tate Modern
The 42-panel quilt, which commemorates those affected by HIV and AIDS, will be displayed in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall in June 2025