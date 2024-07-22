‘Mental health, motherhood and class’: Hannah Perry’s dynamic installation at Baltic
Hannah Perry's exhibition ’Manual Labour’ is on show at Baltic in Gateshead, UK, a five-part installation drawing parallels between motherhood and factory work
Hannah Perry’s dynamic installations explore the entangled relationship between labour, mental health, and physical endurance. The British artist is now showing ‘Manual Labour’ at Baltic in Gateshead, utilising industrial materials to draw parallels between factory work and the experience of motherhood.
The installation is made of five parts, which operate in relation to one another. It includes a 15-minute film shown on an expansive 6m screen, which is curved to mimic the shape of a diaphragm; 16 speakers emitting a surround-sound piece; and two hydraulic sculptural parts in the shape of pelvic bones that move together forcefully.
Hannah Perry presents ‘Manual Labour'
'I’m really focusing on the interactions between mental health, motherhood and class,' the artist tells me, when we speak ahead of the show opening. She has long focused on the emotional toll of our fast-paced contemporary world, which often de-centres human wellbeing.
Her 2018 installation Gush, at London’s Somerset House, was a deeply emotional exploration of the impact of grief and trauma, following the suicide of her friend and collaborator Pete Morrow. Similarly, Manual Labour brings together personal experiences and universal social issues.
'The hydraulic pelvis riffs on my older concepts of physical limitations and bodily violences,' she says. 'It’s about physical tensions, or being pushed to our limits, which is always connected with our mental capacities. Previous performance works, like Gush, have pushed the dancers to their limits.
‘In this show, I’m interested in where that idea intersects with the creative or destructive parts of giving birth. The other element in there is connected to social pressures. If your resources are limited, pregnancy and motherhood look very different. There is this historical demonisation of working-class women having lots of children. I find these particular intersections very interesting.'
The hydraulic sculpture includes steel and shock absorbers, bringing the weighty forms of factory floors together with the physical toil of birth. These parts are powerful and robust, evoking the might of the human body when pushed to its edge but also the intense pressure that it is expected to withstand.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
The video piece takes visitors inside a Serbian titanium factory, the largest of its kind in the world. It also features footage from a shoot in London, in which the artist at nine-months pregnant stood amongst a 360-degree set-up of mirrors. 'In the factory, there is this large, really aggressive machinery,' she says. 'There’s all this crashing, crushing, and traumatising the metal. Titanium is the strongest metal there is and it goes through all these processes. The working conditions are very tough, in these really hot rooms. In the work, this is offset against the pregnant body.'
Factory labour, like birth and early motherhood, tends to happen out of sight. We might see the final result of the factory-made item and think little of the work that went into it.
Similarly, the physical and emotional realities of motherhood have often remained a taboo subject, left largely unseen and therefore undervalued. In this work, Perry wrestles with the trap of domestic labour.
'When I was on some kind of maternity leave, I felt like I didn’t value my role in the home,' she considers. 'I valued my self and economic worth in the male-dominated professional world more.
‘As women we should be able to do it all, but that brings with it a lot of pressure; physically and mentally you do need this grace period to recover after giving birth. We’ve worked hard to get out of this prescribed role of domesticity but it’s now kind of come full circle in that it can be difficult to value that labour at all.'
Perry’s work does not offer simple answers, but highlights the messily entangled nature of labour with so many other social and bodily concerns. She shows the human form as both tough and traumatised, its energy often lost to a world that makes little distinction between the worth of human life and economic gain.
‘Hannah Perry, Manual Labour’ is at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Gateshead, UK, until 16 March 2025 baltic.art
Emily Steer is a London-based culture journalist and former editor of Elephant. She has written for titles including AnOther, BBC Culture, the Financial Times, and Frieze.
-
Chaumet, Cartier and Chanel up their high jewellery watch game for 2024
In 2024's high jewellery watch designs, performance tech and centuries-old techniques combine to brilliant effect
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Embrace solitude at Folly Mojave, an off-grid desert retreat
Folly Mojave is a wilderness escape enveloped by hundreds of square miles of natural scenery and designed by LA-based architect Malek Alqadi
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Dorothée Meilichzon and Acqua di Parma are ‘not afraid to be playful’ with design
Designer Dorothée Meilichzon and CEO of Acqua di Parma Giulio Bergamaschi sit down with Wallpaper* to discuss their work together so far
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Francis Alÿs plots child play around the world at the Barbican
In Francis Alÿs' exhibition ‘Ricochets’ at London’s Barbican, the artist explores the universality of play, even in challenging situations
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
At Glastonbury’s Shangri-La, activism and innovation meet
Glastonbury’s south-east corner is known for its after-dark entertainment but by day, there is a different story to tell
By Rhian Daly Published
-
Suzannah Pettigrew's 'tender and ghostly' new show at Surrealist photographer Lee Miller's former home in East Sussex
London-based artist Suzannah Pettigrew's photographic stills create a snapshot of her Sussex coast childhood, conjuring up a hallucinatory world of memory
By Mary Cleary Published
-
The Roth Bar at Hauser & Wirth Somerset serves up a cocktail of salvaged materials
Art and entertaining meet in Oddur Roth’s bar sculpture at Hauser & Wirth Somerset, a site-specific installation and social hub
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Studio Lenca nods to Salvadorian heritage with riot of colour in Margate
Studio Lenca considers boundaries in ‘Leave to Remain’ at Carl Freedman Gallery in Margate
By Emily Steer Published
-
Meet the Turner Prize 2024 shortlisted artists
The Turner Prize 2024 shortlisted artists are Pio Abad, Claudette Johnson, Jasleen Kaur and Delaine Le Bas
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Dorothy Hepworth and Patricia Preece: Bloomsbury’s untold story
‘Dorothy Hepworth and Patricia Preece: An Untold Story’ is a new exhibition at Charleston in Lewes, UK, that charts the duo's creative legacy
By Katie Tobin Published
-
Sinta Tantra’s sculptures find a historic home at Pitzhanger Manor, UK
Sinta Tantra’s ‘The Light Club of Batavia’ exhibition at Pitzhanger Manor unites her large and small-scale works and explores the duality of beauty and colonialism
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published