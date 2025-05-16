Cassi Namoda is rethinking stained-glass windows at Turner Contemporary in Margate
The artist drew from an eclectic range of references when considering the traditional medium for a Turner Contemporary window overlooking the beach – she tells us more
Cassi Namoda paints figurative works drenched in bold blocks of colour. They pulse with heat, bringing everyday relationships together with fantastical symbolism. Many reflect upon the post-colonial landscape of Mozambique, combining Western mythologies with African indigenous religions. They also nod to pop and literary culture. For her first institutional work in the UK, Namoda has reimagined one of her paintings as a vinyl stained-glass window at Turner Contemporary in Margate, UK. Looking out over the beach, her languid installation fills the striking floor-to-ceiling window in the Turner’s Sunley Gallery.
‘Margate has such a specific quality. It’s like a portal to a dimension that feels very eccentric,’ she tells me, when we speak over Zoom halfway through the work’s installation. ‘Right now, I’m watching two jet skiers go through this cloudy sea. Some people are wearing heavy jackets and others are almost naked. It reminds me of a jazz song. It has this quirky beat quality and feels very existential.’ In planning the work, she has visited the British seaside town during three different seasons. She has also reflected upon Margate’s social divides and wanted to capture some of its contrasts.
Namoda describes the piece and the town like two magnets repelling. The title of the original painting, What Are You Doing by My Sea?, evokes a sense of conflict and ownership. ‘I felt this painting was interesting to implement because it’s not totally joyful,’ she says. ‘The title is like a rhetorical question; I’m thinking about a social and political context as well.’
The window shows an energetic flock of birds swooping through a yellow sky. A female protagonist stands to one side, looking away from the viewer out to sea. At the bottom of the frame, a male face, cut below the eyes by the composition, is suggestive of a severed head.
‘There’s this central disagreement in the work, but at the same time, it’s all coming from the heart,’ she says. ‘It seems the female figure has had some kind of heartbreak.’ While the original painting features a sunset, Namoda has left the sky in her window installation abstract, creating the feeling that the main character is ‘looking out into nothingness’. This also allows for the changing sun and seascape outside to impact the work.
In her research, Namoda has been inspired by other artist-designed stained-glass windows. She describes Henri Matisse’s Chapelle du Rosaire in the south of France as a site of ‘pilgrimage’ and is drawn more broadly to historical devotional paintings in France and Italy, where she is now based. ‘I think I have always made spiritual works with some symbolism that you would see in “religious” paintings,’ she says. ‘My early experience of painting was through the catholic architecture of the church with stories of crucifixion.’ Namoda engages with the darkness woven across religious imagery. She cites Flemish primitive painting and Pieter Bruegel, whose severed heads are reflected in her own sliced-through composition.
Namoda sees Matisse’s chapel as a peaceful place to ‘sit and reflect’, and she provides a similar experience at Turner Contemporary, with locally sourced pews for visitors inside the space. ‘I wanted to create a holy moment,’ she considers. ‘Something one could look at in amazement.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
When the gallery is closed at night, people on the beach can see the window illuminated. ‘I would say the most exciting part is evening viewing when the whole thing is lit up,’ says Namoda. ‘In the daytime, it’s soft and tender, and the sea is interacting through it. At nighttime you’re dealing directly with the image, which is quite powerful.’
Cassie Namoda's window is on view until 21 September 2025 at Turner Contemporary, Margate, turnercontemporary.org
Emily Steer is a London-based culture journalist and former editor of Elephant. She has written for titles including AnOther, BBC Culture, the Financial Times, and Frieze.
-
Inspired by 1970s Brazilian brutalism, Arches House is rich in colour and expression
Akitito Arquitetura blends Brazilian brutalism with fresh colours, bringing warmth and energy into a renovated family home in São Paulo
-
Monastery’s botanical skincare is worshipped by many (including Sofia Coppola)
Monastery’s botanical skincare takes a welcome ‘less is more’ approach in a world of ever-expanding routines. Madeleine Rothery speaks with founder Athena Hewitt to discover why the brand has a cult following
-
Tune into the rhythm of Tokyo’s most ambitious record shop
Vinyl Delivery Service in east Tokyo’s Skwat Kameari Art Centre is spinning a new narrative for the traditional record store model
-
Artist Zumba Luzamba on the vibrant aesthetic of Congolese fashion rebels, the sapeurs
The Congolese artist takes a deep dive into a fashion subculture in his show at London's Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery. ‘I draw people in with style so that they can sit with deeper themes,’ he says
-
‘The work is an extension of myself’: Michaela Yearwood-Dan on her debut show at Hauser & Wirth
London-based artist Michaela Yearwood-Dan continues her rapid rise, unveiling monumental new paintings in ‘No Time for Despair’
-
The largest posthumous survey of Helen Frankenthaler puts her in the frame with Pollock and Rothko
Guggenheim Bilbao hosts 'Painting Without Rules', a major exhibition of soak-stain innovator Helen Frankenthaler’s paintings that also includes Pollock and Rothko
-
Meet the Turner Prize 2025 shortlisted artists
Nnena Kalu, Rene Matić, Mohammed Sami and Zadie Xa are in the running for the Turner Prize 2025 – here they are with their work
-
‘Humour is foundational’: artist Ella Kruglyanskaya on painting as a ‘highly questionable’ pursuit
Ella Kruglyanskaya’s exhibition, ‘Shadows’ at Thomas Dane Gallery, is the first in a series of three this year, with openings in Basel and New York to follow
-
The art of the textile label: how British mill-made cloth sold itself to Indian buyers
An exhibition of Indo-British textile labels at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru is a journey through colonial desire and the design of mass persuasion
-
From counter-culture to Northern Soul, these photos chart an intimate history of working-class Britain
‘After the End of History: British Working Class Photography 1989 – 2024’ is at Edinburgh gallery Stills
-
Tasneem Sarkez's heady mix of kitsch, Arabic and Americana hits London
Artist Tasneem Sarkez draws on an eclectic range of references for her debut solo show, 'White-Knuckle' at Rose Easton