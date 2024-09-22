Crisis point: Josh Kline's world is wiped out by climate change
Josh Kline's dystopian show is currently on at MOCA in Los Angeles
What would we do if our world was annihilated? And who will we be when we emerge from the ruins? Prescient questions become laced with a dystopian doom in Josh Kline’s ‘Climate Change’ exhibition, the fourth chapter in a series of works considering the end of the world through immersive science-fiction installations. Originally conceived in 2018, and currently on show at LA's Museum of Contemporary Art, Kline produced the majority of the works during the pandemic, which for him became a catastrophic foretelling of the results of a broken-down society. Here he brings his apocalyptic visions to life through the mediums of sculpture, moving images and photography.
'Kline’s work is layered, meticulous, and essential in its clear articulation of the problems of the present day and how they will impact human life in the near future,' says Rebecca Lowery, MOCA associate curator. 'We are honoured to have supported the production of several new artworks for this exhibition, and thrilled to share the artist’s project with MOCA’s diverse audiences within and outside of Los Angeles, a city that has played a significant role in the imagination of this saga.'
‘Josh Kline: Climate Change’ is on show until 5 January at MOCA
moca.org
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 5 September on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
