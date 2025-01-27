Pop culture, nostalgia and familiarity: Sam McKinniss in LA

Artist Sam McKinniss’ solo exhibition of paintings at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles taps into familiarity, loss, and nostalgia

Painting of the cast of TV series Friends, from above
Sam McKinniss, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, 2024
(Image credit: Dario Lasagni, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)
By
published
in News

Sam McKinniss goes back to basics when sourcing inspiration for his paintings, by seeking out defining pop culture moments and interpreting them through oils on linen. In his first solo exhibition, ‘The Perfect Tense’ at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles, McKinniss presents a series of paintings that are based on pre-existing images found online.

Painting of two men's faces in black and white clown make-up

Sam Mckinniss, Insane Clown Posse, 2024

(Image credit: Phoebe d'Heurle, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

As the title of the exhibition suggests, this painted series draws on the past – what has been, and what things once were.

The concept is simple – the paintings reference scenes from popular culture past, from a grinning portrait of Tiger Woods to the cast of the television series Friends – yet the works are cleverly layered with feelings of nostalgia, familiarity and humour.

Painting of woman and man toting guns

Sam McKinniss, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, 2024

(Image credit: Phoebe d'Heurle, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

In a world of ever-more AI-generated imagery, McKinniss' use of a conventional medium (oil paints) to reinterpret pre-existing photographs found online strips away pretence and goes back to a practice that is taught in art schools. However, McKinniss' work is a far cry from elementary. With utmost skill, he balances authenticity and individuality, creating a series that taps into the feeling of what it is to be human.

Painting of actor Julia Roberts, mouth open

Sam Mckinniss, Julia Roberts, 2024

(Image credit: Phoebe d'Heurle, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

The artworks are displayed in a way that triggers contrasting emotions in the viewer. For example, a painting of a playfully surprised Julia Roberts might be placed near a double portrait of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, of the so-called St Louis gun-toting incident.

Painting of golfer Tiger Woods, smiling

Sam Mckinniss, Tiger Woods, 2024

(Image credit: Phoebe d'Heurle, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

Minisotta-born McKinniss plays with light and depth, layering oils to create rich, saturated colours, but also with a sense of heat – the protagonists of many paintings radiate warmth. Yet, the portrait of singer-songwriter Fiona Apple delivers the contrary, with an ice-cold, watery feel. By zooming out of her iconic Tidal album cover, McKinniss has created an image that is easily recognisable, yet completely undiscovered.

Painting of a woman's face

Sam McKinniss, Fiona Apple, 2024

(Image credit: Dario Lasagni, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

Negative space is a core dimension in the artist's work, and it further highlights the intricate detail of tone, depth and colour theory, bringing the subject to the foreground with ease, and grounding the viewer in the moment.

Painting of a black swan on a lake

Sam McKinniss, Black Swan, 2024

(Image credit: Phoebe d'Heurle, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

‘The Perfect Tense’ also includes a series of landscape paintings that captures the changing seasons. The viewer is taken on a evocative journey, from the visually tactile lake where an elegant black swan gently ripples through glassy water, to Washington state’s grand Cascade Pass, which is portrayed as incredibly remote, yet comfortable and calming. McKinniss’ urgency in his portrayal of a forest fire is all the more poignant in the context of the recent LA fires.

Painting of a forest fire

Sam McKinniss, Forest Fire, 2024

(Image credit: On White Wall Studio, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

In an ever-changing, digitally focused landscape, McKinniss’ paintings offer a welcome moment of recognition and familiarity, while leaving the viewer to their own interpretation and emotions.

Sam McKinniss, ‘The Perfect Tense’ is at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles until 23 February 2025

Painting of man half in shadow

Sam McKinniss, Gilles Sentain, 2024

(Image credit: Dario Lasagni, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

Painting of valley and mountains

Sam McKinniss, Cascade Pass, 2024

(Image credit: Phoebe d'Heurle, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

Painting of diver Greg Louganis in action

Sam McKinniss, Greg Louganis, 2024

(Image credit: Dario Lasagni, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)

painting of roses in vase

Sam McKinniss, Roses (after Fantin-Latour), 2024

(Image credit: Dario Lasagni, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery)
TOPICS
Tianna Williams

Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸