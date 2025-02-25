Helmut Lang showcases his provocative sculptures in a modernist Los Angeles home
‘Helmut Lang: What remains behind’ sees the artist and former fashion designer open a new show of works at MAK Center for Art and Architecture at the Schindler House
Helmut Lang, artist and former fashion designer, has opened a new show of works at MAK Center for Art and Architecture at the Schindler House, the Los Angeles home designed by modernist architect Rudolph Schindler in 1921-22 and run as a satellite of the MAK – Museum of Applied Arts, Vienna.
‘What remains behind’ comprises a series of sculptural works situated among the rooms of the minimalist house. The works harness unexpected materials of mattress foam, wax, resin, shellac and latex; the foam, drenched in the other materials, is contorted and bound into forms resembling closed fists as well as other bodily elements.
There is a visceral quality to the sculptures, recalling sticky cake or wet sponge, while their shapes oscillate between the sensual and the deformed, toying with desire and disgust. Titles such as ‘Fist I’ (2015–17) and ‘Prolapse II’ (2024) reflect this, while making clear the sexual narratives at play. The sculptures are accompanied by two small wall pieces, in which the materiality of shellac, plastic and wax is centred, exalted and framed.
The works were not created for the Schindler House, but the curation from Neville Wakefield – known for his site-specific approaches, including as artistic director of Desert X, and a longtime collaborator of Lang’s – powerfully connects the sculptures to the setting.
Arranged across five rooms, the works and their amber-brown hues reflect the home’s redwood frame, wooden panelling and striking copper fireplaces. ‘The scale, coloration and textures of the sculptures play off the physicality and histories of the house, which itself has always felt to me to be rather sculptural and bears the traces of its making, as well as its inhabitants,’ says Beth Stryker, director of the MAK Center.
The domesticity of the old mattress foam and its contortion begins to symbolise the way Rudolph Schindler radically rethought the nature of the home with this West Hollywood house. He designed the propositional, communal structure to be shared by two families – himself and his wife, and their friends Clyde and Marian Chace – with rooms flowing into one another and the outdoors, and often detached from set functions.
The house is a ‘storied repository of the many social, sexual and intellectual experiments that connected the new architectural forms to the lifestyles of those who built and inhabited them,’ Wakefield tells Wallpaper*. ‘Just as many of the physical barriers between inside and outside were broken down, so too were the psychological barriers that separate our internal and external conditions. It’s an idea that is echoed in the sculptures.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The Austrian architect’s house eludes a fixed rooting in time, blending radical modernism with ancient Japanese design; traditional wood with innovative concrete. The sculptures of Lang, another Austrian creative, equally appear timeless: somehow both contemporary and prehistoric. Both artworks and architecture ’exist in a liminal space that is a threshold between past and present,’ says Wakefield.
This slippery grasp on time, where past and present coalesce, reflects Lang’s preoccupation with the notion of memory that the show’s title hints at; particularly the use of materials that feel imbued with past narratives. ‘Before it was sculpture, the mattress foam supported human bodies,’ says Wakefield. ‘Infused with this intangible memory, the reformed material speaks to the tension between the weight of the past and the promise of renewal.’
Ideas of memory, absence and presence – particularly in the domestic context – have also taken on new poignancy in the context of Los Angeles, in light of the devastating wildfires that ravaged the city this January. Materials indeed hold the stories of the past – but only if time allows them to survive.
‘Helmut Lang: What remains behind’ is on show at MAK Center for Art and Architecture at the Schindler House, Los Angeles until 4 May 2025
Francesca Perry is a London-based writer and editor covering design and culture. She has written for the Financial Times, CNN, The New York Times and Wired. She is the former editor of ICON magazine and a former editor at The Guardian.
-
Danish Architecture Center celebrates trailblazing 20th-century designer Nanna Ditzel
A new exhibition dedicated to the groundbreaking work of Nanna Ditzel opens in Copenhagen
By Ali Morris Published
-
A guide to the best fashion stores Milan has to offer
As Milan Fashion Week arrives in the city today (25 February 2025), Wallpaper* picks the must-visit Milan fashion stores – from hidden vintage hangouts to concept spaces and big-name boutiques
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Ferrari drops the top on its mighty 12Cilindri super coupe to create the elegant Spider
We drive the new Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, a last and glorious hurrah for the sound of the V12
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Don't miss these seven artists at Frieze Los Angeles
Frieze LA returns for its sixth edition, running 20-23 February, showcasing over 100 galleries from more than 20 countries, as well as local staples featuring the city’s leading creatives
By Annabel Keenan Published
-
Pop culture, nostalgia and familiarity: Sam McKinniss in LA
Artist Sam McKinniss’ solo exhibition of paintings at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles taps into familiarity, loss, and nostalgia
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Inside the distorted world of artist George Rouy
Frequently drawing comparisons with Francis Bacon, painter George Rouy is gaining peer points for his use of classic techniques to distort the human form
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Sunshine noir is given an unsettling spin in new film ‘Skincare’; meet the director
Best known for music videos, director and writer of ‘Skincare’ Austin Peters on how he created the film’s bright, ominous world
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The seven best Los Angeles museums
Explore LA's world-class museums, set within architectural masterpieces, lush gardens, and breathtaking viewpoints
By Kevin EG Perry Published
-
Olafur Eliasson's new light sculptures illuminate Los Angeles
Olafur Eliasson's new exhibition, 'Open,' at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, includes 11 new pieces
By Hunter Drohojowska-Philp Published
-
The lesser-known Los Angeles galleries contributing to a vibrant art scene
Outside of LACMA, MOCA and The Broad, these independent LA galleries are major players in the art world
By Kevin EG Perry Published
-
Mona Kuhn’s love affair with Rudolph Schindler’s modernist LA home
‘The Schindler House: A Love Affair’ features artist Mona Kuhn’s surreal-inspired silver prints evoking an impossible love
By Hunter Drohojowska-Philp Published