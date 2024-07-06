Deathmatch wrestling’s behind-the-scenes moments and bloody glory
A new limited-edition book explores the intersection between art and deathmatch wrestling at a sold-out show held in Tokyo
A new photography book, Visitors, takes an in-depth look at the unexpected intersection between art and deathmatch wrestling, a hardcore offshoot of traditional wrestling that involves everything from nail-studded props and broken glass to barbed wire.
A collaboration between Adam Abdalla, the founder of New York-based art consultancy Cultural Counsel, and photographer Nick Karp, Visitors is aimed at both diehard deathmatch devotees and newcomers alike. Abdalla – who is also the founder of Orange Crush, an annual publication that seeks to bridge the gap between art and wrestling – has long been one of those devotees. ‘I’ve been a fan since the late 1990s,’ he says. ‘Back then, the only way to get your hands on deathmatches was through tape trading. It was eye-opening to see elements of real life and real danger – barbed wire, fire, piranhas – incorporated into professional wrestling.’
The book came about when, in October 2023, deathmatch promoter Game Changer Wrestling became the first American independent professional wrestling company to stage their own show at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, a legendary venue in the world of wrestling. The event brought more than 20 wrestlers and referees from the US and Mexico, many performing in Japan for the first time, and, recognising its significance, Abdalla saw an opportunity to creatively document the trip.
He brought Karp on board to capture life on the road – before, during and after the show – and the resulting hardcover book, hand-painted in blood red, features 200 pages of behind-the-scenes moments and match highlights, in all their bloodied glory.
Beautifully shot, in graphic detail and a vividly rich colour palette, the images can make for uncomfortable viewing. The matches are violent and there is much bloodshed.
Related article
But for Russian-American pro wrestler Masha Slamovich, one of the show’s competitors and a star of the book, it’s important that viewers can see beyond just the violence. ‘I think many people simply turn away once they see the blood and feel their initial reaction,’ she says. ‘But art is not always comfortable or easily digested. Sometimes art makes you stop and think and feel certain things you don't want to face.’
Visitors, by Nick Karp and Adam Abdalla, £61, is available in a limited edition of 1,000 from orangecrush.art
Anne Soward joined the Wallpaper* team as Production Editor back in 2005, fresh from a three-year stint working in Sydney at Vogue Entertaining & Travel. She prepares all content for print to ensure every story adheres to Wallpaper’s superlative editorial standards. When not dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, she dreams about real estate.
