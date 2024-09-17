Printing on eggshells or skateboards: Nirvana CPH brings alive creative visions on any surface

Finding a place of perfect peace and happiness during a creative project might only come about once the end result is achieved. But it's exactly the feeling that Nirvana Creative Production House, as its name proposes, seeks to provide for its clients, by being a ‘behind the scenes’ force of projects, calmly and seamlessly delivering cutting-edge design for brands and digital platforms.



Back in December 2024, through to January 2025, the Wallpaper* photography team worked with the London-based studio on a photography exhibition, ‘From a Common Gesture’ in collaboration with 10 14 Gallery. Photographs were printed on materials as surprising as aluminium, or as lenticulars, and were curated to be displayed across all elements of the gallery, including the ceiling. For Nirvana CPH, it was ‘a producer’s playground ...The real challenge was stopping ourselves from going too big and wild with each piece, ensuring they kept their authenticity and identity'.

Meet Nirvana CPH

Artworks by Nicole Maria Winkler, part of ‘From a Common Gesture’ exhibition, printed in collaboration with Nirvana CPH (Image credit: Courtesy of Nirvana CPH)

Nirvana CPH stands true to its mantra, ‘graphics on any surface’, which means printing on anything from shoes to skateboards, and even the delicate shell of an egg. Boasting a portfolio that includes working alongside global brands such as Onrunning and Burberry, whether on ‘out in the open’ campaigns or more undercover work, the Nirvana CPH team say that ‘both ways of involvement are exciting as they keep us innovating and discovering new ways to make better things for brands, people and planet alike’.

An example of a materials toolkit, created by Nirvana CPH’s Materials & Insights team for a project with TP Vision / Philips TV Audio & Sound Division (Image credit: Courtesy of Nirvana CPH)

For the creative production house, it is the dialogues exchanged with clients throughout each project that inspire them: ‘These conversations foster collaboration, spark innovative ideas, and ensure that each project aligns with the client's sustainable vision, desired aesthetic and values. Engaging with diverse perspectives and expertise within our team and network allows us to challenge conventional thinking and create unique, impactful solutions. This collaborative process is integral to our approach, enabling us to bring bold, creative strategies to life and deliver exceptional results for our clients.’

Colour gradients provide inspiration (Image credit: Courtesy of Nirvana CPH)

In an ever-advancing world, Nirvana CPH does not shy away from trends such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence to craft more immersive and personal experiences. Intertwining this with sustainable and eco-friendly practices and a strong emphasis on materials and processes that minimise environmental impact, the studio has developed its own unique and diverse discipline. Two decades of strongly rooted sustainable work has been recognised with its latest B-Corp certification.

Nanushka packaging, which saw Nirvana CPH work alongside Any Other Name during the latter's rebrand of the fashion label (Image credit: Courtesy of Nirvana CPH)

This was showcased through the studio's work with Nanushka, a Budapest-based fashion brand founded by Sandra Sandor, renowned for its innovative use of materials, particularly its pioneering work with vegan leather. The brand focuses on creating high-quality, luxurious garments while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability.

The Nirvana CPH team explain, ‘As the brand integrates various low-impact materials into their designs, the aim is to reduce their ecological footprint without sacrificing quality or aesthetics. Nanushka appointed our friends at Any Other Name to deliver a comprehensive rebrand, including a complete redesign of their packaging suite.

Nanushka packaging (Image credit: Courtesy of Nirvana CPH)

‘Evaluating the environmental and social impact of various materials that best matched the brand’s desired look and feel, our team curated a material toolkit (also informed by our recent Sustainable Design Trends report) that was reviewed by Sandra Sandor and her design team. This highlights a collaborative effort to integrate material-driven, innovative, sustainable solutions into the creative process, enhancing the brand's commitment to eco-friendly luxury fashion.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘It also pinpoints that when we design with materials first, the entire design process runs more smoothly,’ the team continue. ‘It becomes easier to translate a design into production and a physical object, within a timeline and budget, avoiding the need to re-design at [later stages]. As we are on a mission to make better things for brands of tomorrow, the bigger picture becomes our prerogative.’