WeWork 37 Avenue Trudaine is nestled under a mesmerising glass roof
WeWork 37 Avenue Trudaine in Paris offers contemporary workspace in a historic setting, under an undulating, highly engineered glass roof
Housed in a handsome period building, WeWork 37 Avenue Trudaine in Paris offers pristine, contemporary workspace, while drawing on its context's architecture and history. The space, located within a former school, dating back to 1863, is in the heart of the 9th arrondissement and sits within a carefully planned complex that spans offices, social housing units, a crèche and parking. It all comes together under a magnificent glass roof, featuring mesmerising curves and complex engineering, mirroring the grandeur of 20th century Paris, and projects such as the Gare du Nord.
WeWork 37 Avenue Trudaine, Paris
Covering a generous 7,035 sq m, WeWork 37 Avenue Trudaine was designed to cater to a range of needs and functions. The renowned flexible working brand's 20th location in Paris, WeWork 37 Avenue Trudaine contains a variety of set-ups: from private offices to adaptable ‘office suites’ and entire floors of private deskspace and amenities. A range of breakout and social areas is also brought into the mix, located mostly on the lower ground level.
The venue's design mixes the existing structure's historical character (the façade has been fully maintained, along with various preserved original features such as the flooring), with contemporary elements. Bespoke joinery, for example, provides functional elements for reception, meeting, and work areas. Materials beyond timber include marble tops in Breccia Capraia honed finish in the communal areas, alongside leather and stainless steel details, aiming to create a smart, coherent atmosphere that feels at once warm and welcoming, but also current.
The undulating roof, designed by DVVD Architects (which also tackled the overall building architecture and preservation elements) in collaboration with Bechu + Associés, remains the complex's standout feature. Its light, high-performance steel shell, succeeds in bathing the courtyard in light while being thermally efficient, ensuring sustainable architecture principles remain in play.
‘At WeWork, our design decisions are influenced by our own expertise as well as by the constant feedback we get from our members across the world. This approach, combined with the inherent flexibility of our spaces, means we are not only able to understand what workers actually need and want from the modern workplace but are able to adapt our spaces as these trends evolve, something that has become increasingly important in today's world of work,' says Ebbie Wisecarver, global head of design at WeWork.
'WeWork 37 Avenue Trudaine is a prime example of this. From lounge space and meeting rooms to quiet nooks and dedicated focus areas, we have created a purpose-driven, "destination" workspace that blends functional, flexible and thoughtful design to ensure our members can have their most productive work day,' Wisecarver continues. 'What's more, as part of our design ethos to bring local flavour to our spaces, we have incorporated bespoke artwork and 1970s vintage Parisian street lights to pay homage to the city. The glass canopy, in particular, creates an incredible light effect throughout the ground floor and we have been able to balance this with a marble finish and warm materials to create an inspiring environment that members love to work from.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
