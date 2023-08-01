The World Around and Fondation Cartier join forces on series of global events
The World Around and Fondation Cartier have announced their collaboration on a series of three public programs in three different cities
The World Around and Fondation Cartier have announced a collaboration as they join forces to promote architecture and groundbreaking thinking in the field through a series of events. The partnership’s inaugural event, titled ‘In Focus: Radical Repair’, will take place at Triennale Milano in September 2023, and confirmed speakers include renowned, innovative architects such as Yameen Lari, Bijoy Jain, Joseph Grima, and Jeanne Gang.
The World Around and Fondation Cartier: inside the collaboration
The event will take on the format of past The World Around conferences (for instance, the summits of 2022 and 2021 were day-long conferences), as a curated sequence of captivating talks and topics, delivered by some of the most exciting architects working globally today. The discussions in September’s conference will tackle critical issues in the architecture field – challenges such as climate change and sustainable architecture, social justice, interdisciplinary work and blurring the boundaries of building design through creative collaboration beyond the strict limits of the industry.
The event is curated by Beatrice Galilee, co-founder and executive director of The World Around, who was announced as part of our Wallpaper* USA 300 list, together with Béatrice Grenier, who is the director of curatorial affairs at Fondation Cartier.
Galilee says: 'The World Around is thrilled to partner with Fondation Cartier, a visionary institution with a history of iconic commissions, exhibitions and programs with a really exciting future ahead. We are working closely with Fondation Cartier to create a unique collaborative program that speaks to our shared passion for a progressive, interdisciplinary perspective on contemporary architecture, and will be convening and amplifying the global voices we believe can change our world for the better.'
Meanwhile, a statement from the Fondation Cartier said: ‘The Fondation Cartier is excited to partner with The World Around, a forward-looking institution deeply committed to championing the role of designers and architects as actors of change and to building a community that federates solution-driven thinkers. We are proud to be working closely with The World Around on a joint program to foster debate, discussion and ideas around the most urgent issues of our time.’
theworldaround.com
cartier.com
