The Townhouse at The Bryanston reveals sophisticated interiors with park views

The Townhouse at The Bryanston, one of central London's most prominent new homes, has unveiled its interior concept – a design by StudioMorey. The home, which sits at the very top of developer Almacantar's residential high-rise by Hyde Park, featuring architecture by Rafael Viñoly, is an expansive duplex residence overlooking the nearby green and the iconic London skyline. And now, it also has a custom design to boast about, spreading across its some 13,691 sq ft of internal space.

Step inside The Townhouse at The Bryanston

'When we designed The Bryanston our aim was to celebrate the uniqueness of the building’s position, with its compelling connectivity to historic Hyde Park, to delight in the park views and expanse of nature, and to maximise the light and create the feeling of living in the sky,' says Kathrin Hersel, executive director at Almacantar, and this statement is embodied in The Townhouse's concept too.

The residence is accessed through own private lift lobby, and guests are greeted by a balanced mix of contemporary furniture, product and art – such as the sculpture by Argentinian artist Tomás Saraceno, which hangs by the staircase.

The property's high ceilings were celebrated by clever internal arrangements and art and furniture pieces selected by StudioMorey. At the same time, areas were curated to ensure the home also offers cosiness and privacy.

Items including a ‘Wavelet Console’ by Christopher Kurtz and a curved sofa by Vladimir Kagan add drama, as well as comfort, to the interior. A bespoke family kitchen is supported by a back-of-house catering one, to allow entertaining to blend with daily life as easily as possible; the bedroom is a quiet haven featuring a Dedar textural jacquard full-height headboard; and residents will have access to The Bryanston's world-class amenities for work, play and relaxation.

'StudioMorey designed the space to appeal to a buyer who enjoys time spent in the bustling heart of multicultural London, but values wellbeing, a connection with nature and restorative reflective moments too. A collector of art, an appreciator of stillness and calm, and a lover of entertaining,' said Linda Morey-Burrows, founder and principal director of StudioMorey.

'We have designed The Townhouse interiors to reflect this discerning global buyer, interweaving art with nature and a unique curated approach that will serve as the exceptional backdrop to hosting multigenerational family and friends or personal moments of reflection. My favourite area is the principle suite overlooking Hyde Park, and I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t love that room or feel completely calm and relaxed in that elegant and serene space.'

thebryanstontownhouse.com