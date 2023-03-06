The Social Athens makes waves in the Greek capital

The Social Athens adds an exciting hospitality option to the scene for the waves of Greekenders getting ready to descend on the Mediterranean capital as weather warms up. Just launched in the city's central, upmarket Kolonaki district, the new property represents the transformation of a tired, existing 1960s public building into a thoroughly contemporary hospitality hub for the Radisson Individuals member hotel. Conceived by Greek-Swedish studio OOAK architects, The Social Athens blends modern design, prime location, and a strong hospitality pedigree behind a distinctive wavy façade that stands out among its more conventional peers.

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kordakis)

The Social Athens by OOAK

The architects, headed by studio founders Maria Papafigou and Johan Annerhed, are also behind idyllic residences, such as a rooftop retreat and a windsurfer's escape, both on the island of Karpathos. Here, they drew on their extensive experience with private residential projects to craft the perfect design-led home away from home in the heart of Athens. '[We] drew inspiration from the synergetic effect of a genuine urban Athenian experience and the need for an elegant and tranquil hotel stay as counterbalance,' the team explain.

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kordakis)

The refreshed building features 24 rooms in a boutique, four-star environment. An open and transparent towards the street ground level contains the hotel lobby as well as a new restaurant and bar space, which invite the neighbourhood in. Spanning seven, meticulously designed storeys, The Social Athens balances a vibrant, social aspect with more secluded rooms upstairs, leading up to a striking roof terrace, looking out towards Athens' hills and myriad landmarks. A gym is also located on the rooftop level.

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kordakis)

However, The Social Athens' most visually standout element remains its curvaceous façade. Made of a crisp, white thermal insulation panel system, united with green foliage, it creates a memorable sense of arrival as guests approach the hotel. 'The new façade makes clear allusions to Greek architecture and has accentuated the hotel’s arrival in the city,' the architects write.

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kordakis)

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kordakis)

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kordakis)

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kordakis)

(Image credit: Yiorgos Kordakis)

radissonhotels.com (opens in new tab)

ooakarchitects.com (opens in new tab)