Rotterdam House is a sustainable home with a defining timber roof

rotterdam house with timber roof
(Image credit: Sebastian van Damme)
By Ellie Stathaki
Located within a system of dikes and small islands, this Rotterdam house appears serene and idyllic; yet it was designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and works cleverly and hard towards a sustainable architecture result. The brainchild of local architecture practice Studio AAAN, Terphouse, as the project was titled, balances contemporary architecture and environmental friendliness, set upon a low mound engulfed in low greenery and flowers. 

rotterdam house with timber roof

(Image credit: Sebastian van Damme)

A modern Rotterdam house: Terphouse

Terphouse is situated in the suburbs of the city of Rotterdam, within an environment that brings together nature and constructed context – both in terms of buildings and humanmade landscape. ‘The house is dug in the artificial mound on the island, situating the living spaces on the first level and the bedrooms and secondary rooms underground. This means that from the living spaces the open landscape is perceived over the dikes. By folding the landscape around the house, a connection with the garden is made possible and the house is perceived as a modest solid in the landscape,' the architects write. 

rotterdam house exterior corner out of stone and wood

(Image credit: Sebastian van Damme)

While its setting heavily informed its overall design, the architects took care to ensure Terphouse looks suitably modern too, featuring low, clean volumes made of brick walls, large expanses of glazing and a distinctive, flat timber roof. A range of patios, both external and internal, dot the arrangement, offering open spaces and connections to the outdoors at every turn. 

greenery outside stone wall of rotterdam house

(Image credit: Sebastian van Damme)

The wooden roof and its low slung, linear nature was definitive in the design's overall impression. The architecture team, headed by studio founders Hilbrand Wanders, Luuk Stoltenborg and Rik de Ruiter, explain: 'The pronounced wooden beam structure is continuous from the interior to the exterior and forms a canopy on the south façade. As a result, the boundary between the living room, veranda, outdoor rooms and the patio becomes indistinct and the landscape flows into the house.'

transparencies and open plan inside modern rotterdam house

(Image credit: Sebastian van Damme)

rotterdam house looking out through glazing

(Image credit: Sebastian van Damme)

glazing inside rotterdam house

(Image credit: Sebastian van Damme)

aaan.nl (opens in new tab) 

Ellie Stathaki

