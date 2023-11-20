This artist’s studio on Long Island is carefully placed amidst a wooded site
Architects Worrell Yeung designed the Springs artist's studio to blend into the trees, with leafy views from the lofty atelier
Worrell Yeung has designed an artist's studio within a two-story addition to an existing home on Long Island. The small hamlet of Springs, located just to the north of East Hampton, has a long history of artistic residencies. The Pollock-Krasner House is one of the local attractions and there are still plenty of artists’ houses dotted around the many wooded lots.
A Long Island artist's studio dedicated to creativity
This project was commissioned by an artist, creative director and florist who wanted somewhere to display their collection of art and ephemera as well as create. ‘Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Helen Frankenthaler, and Jane Freilicher all painted out here,’ says Max Worrell, co-founder and principal of Brooklyn-based Worrell Yeung, ‘We were drawn to that lineage.’
Despite the generous, privately situated residential lots, the neighbourhood has strict zoning laws about the scope of new building. Worrell, together with Jejon Yeung and Yunchao Le, designed an 800 square foot addition to the existing single storey house with the smallest possible footprint, rising up into the canopy.
Linked to the house by a glazed canopy, the ground floor of the new structure contains a garage that can double up as an exhibition space. Above it is a high-ceilinged studio, lit by a ring of glazing overlooking the tree canopy.
The project was achieved without removing any trees, so the new structure appears to have been present for decades as the forest grew around it. The black clad exterior serves to further conceal it against the rich green forest.
The architects have rendered this wooden cladding in three distinct sizes, from a solid plinth-like base through to the slender battens of the pitched roof. The original house was also reframed and stained black to match.
Inside, there is extensive use of plywood, used for cladding and for the new staircase leading up to the studio. The windows are steel framed, with carefully engineered glazed corners that give the impression the roof structure floats above the house – particularly effective at night when the studio is illuminated. The studio floor and lower walls are also clad in plywood, along with the bespoke cabinetry that houses the sink unit and storage area.
‘We wanted to create this experience of being perched in the trees; a retreat for working, says Yeung, ‘The studio is private, protected from direct sunlight, and deeply connected to the surrounding nature and landscape.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Dries Van Noten Beauty celebrates ‘strangeness’
Clashing colours meet unusual textures as we capture Dries Van Noten Beauty’s latest products in the December issue of Wallpaper*
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Installation SUPER LIMBO activates the empty building site of Sharjah Mall
SUPER LIMBO installation by Limbo Accra and Ivorian textile brand Super Yaya uses weaving methods to activate the paused building site of Sharjah Mall during Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah Published
-
Skiwear to hit the slopes in style this winter, Balenciaga to Loro Piana
Stay on piste this winter with skiwear from fashion’s finest names, whether schussing on the slopes or indulging in aprés-ski
By Jack Moss Published
-
Lever House in New York gets a 21st-century makeover
Some 70 years after its completion, SOM returns to Lever House in New York, bringing the high-rise landmark to the 21st century
By Diana Budds Published
-
FRPO’s Oregon house explores modern materials and a circular plan
This single-storey Oregon house in the Pacific Northwest offers a radical new take on suburban living
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Camino House is a revived 1960s home in San Francisco’s Silicon Valley
Lindsay Gerber’s tactful refurbishment of Camino House brings a quiet glamour to the wood-panelled 1960s home in San Francisco’s Silicon Valley
By Shonquis Moreno Published
-
Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 launches diverse survey of the built environment
The Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 opens at the Chicago Cultural Centre and across the city, hosting an array of international design in the event’s fifth edition
By Will Jennings Published
-
Frenchette Bakery at the Whitney mixes art and architecture to foster ‘a sense of gathering’
Frenchette Bakery at the Whitney bridges art and architecture to craft a food and beverage interior that is smart and welcoming to all
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Montauk House by Oza Sabbeth is an ode to the rich textures of timber
Montauk House by Oza Sabbeth was conceived as a wooden escape and primary residence in Long Island
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Stick House, Brick Garden is a Brooklyn rowhouse that nods to the English garden
Stick House, Brick Garden by Abruzzo Bodziak Architects is a reimagined Brooklyn wood frame home that shows off its rich materiality and leafy garden
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Louis Armstrong Center celebrates the life of the legendary jazz musician
Louis Armstrong Center by Caples Jefferson Architects in Queens, USA, celebrates the jazz musician’s life by connecting with its community
By Ellie Stathaki Published