This reimagined Malibu beach house is a modern take on a Cali retreat
Sophie Goineau gave this Malibu beach house an interior overhaul inspired by its ocean views, sweeping cliff placement, and California sun
This Malibu beach house draws inspiration from its natural context's iconic white sand and blue waters. Los Angeles-based interior designer Sophie Goineau reimagined the cliffside retreat by opening it up with soaring ceilings, expansive ocean views, and wide windows framing sunsets as they become liquid-gold, setting into the sea. The residential overhaul, commissioned by a young family in Careyes, Mexico, aimed at creating a stylish, modern home that can balance the requirements of the clients' newborn.
Inside a modern Malibu beach house
This isn't the first transformation this property has gone through. Originally built in 1965, and then remodelled at the turn of the millennium, the house’s iterations were always limited to Malibu’s strict zoning laws. In this case, rather than focusing on expanding the external facade, Goineau focused her project on the interior development.
‘Some rooms were all divided by walls, there was no light coming through,’ she said. ‘We had to use all existing openings— sliding doors and skylights in vaulted ceilings— but there was no rhythm. What could we do here to create a harmonious vibe?’
As walls were brought down, the house's focal point turned to its expansive oceanside vistas. The use of partitions, as opposed to heavier, fixed walls, helps define areas within the home - an example includes the use of a floating storage island in the bedroom, which also acts as a headboard, seamlessly keeping the room flowing and open.
Additionally, Goineau drew upon three key elements of the site for her solution: the nearby ocean, sweeping cliff placement, and the warm California sun. This inspired her main interior feature – a ceiling sequence that brings to mind breaking waves.
Finally, the designer aimed for this feature to be beautiful, but also practical. Constructed from four layers of ash wood and set at different angles, the timber ceiling cleverly creates internal sun shading within a house that is so open to the elements.
Every detail within the home has been chosen to reflect its Malibu location. In the living room, a rose gold bar cast in a shimmering reflective surface shines with shades of flamingo rose, tangerine pink, and gold. The surrounding walls and floors feel light and organic - a perfect canvas for carefully selected artworks and products which add a further contemporary touch.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Materials are tactile with furnishings in rich boucle fabrics, saddle leather, warm teak, textured woods and black upholstery. Goineau said: ‘It is all a visual reference of naturalist materials. The dark materials chosen highlight the contrast between dark and light in nature, and all the pieces marry so well with everything else in the house.'
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
The Royal Academy Schools' refresh celebrates clarity at the London institution
The refreshed home for the Royal Academy Schools by David Chipperfield Architects together with Julian Harrap Architects is revealed in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Rimowa’s vanity case provides safety and luxury for travelling with beauty products
Rimowa’s vanity case is the ideal travel companion for the beauty obsessive, with a reimagined robust design from the 1970s
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Baxter’s Lake Como retreat is ‘a home for design connoisseurs’
Italian furniture brand Baxter showcases its 2024 collection at Casa sul Lago, a 20th-century Lake Como villa
By Simon Mills Published
-
John Lautner’s Sheats-Goldstein Residence shows off its estate’s entertainment wing
The Goldstein Entertainment Complex at the estate of the Sheats-Goldstein Residence reveals its newest additions by the complex’s architects of record Conner + Perry Architects
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Explore this California guesthouse of stripped-back essentials and elevated comfort
Crest ADU is a minimalist California guesthouse by Mork-Ulnes Architects, slotting into Marin County’s leafy hills with pared-down charm
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
California houses: the allure of their progressive, expressive architecture
Michael Webb’s new book, ‘California Houses: Creativity in Context’, assembles 36 contemporary homes that showcase the state’s reputation as a haven for progressive residential design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ray Kappe's only house outside the US brings California modernism to Berlin
A passionate owner brings Ray Kappe's brand of Californian modernism to Berlin with this new residence; the architect's only home outside the USA
By Craig Kellogg Published
-
At the Hilbert Museum of California Art’s expanded home, art and architecture converge
The Hilbert Museum of California Art expands its home, courtesy of Los Angeles architecture studio Johnston Marklee
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pearlman Cabin by John Lautner is an organic Californian mountain retreat
John Lautner’s midcentury Pearlman Cabin, tucked away in the Californian mountain resort of Idyllwild, is a striking example of organic architecture
By Mimi Zeiger Published
-
Albert Frey’s Aluminaire House is reborn in Palm Springs
Aluminaire House, designed by legendary modernist Albert Frey, has been reconstructed outside the Palm Springs Art Museum
By Michael Webb Published
-
Beverly Hills’ Carla Ridge is a modern home taking in expansive city views
Carla Ridge in Beverly Hills blends modernist architecture nods, with contemporary lines and varying textures which complement its views of the hillside, valley, and city
By Ellie Stathaki Published