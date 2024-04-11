An Upper West Side apartment by General Assembly nods to its history
An Upper West Side apartment in New York has been born out of the reimagining of two neighbouring units, which were combined by General Assembly for a young family
This Upper West Side apartment by General Assembly is the result of the reimagining of two residential units for a new client - a young family after a 'forever home' in Manhattan's storied neighbourhood. The project, which sought to unite two adjacent residences in a majestic, pre-war building, brings together old and new, classical detailing and sleek, contemporary apartment interior design for the 21st century.
Tour this Upper West Side apartment by General Assembly
The home is nestled on the upper levels of an existing structure, which was designed by Gaetano Ajello ('who shaped much of the neighbourhood’s architecture in the early 20th century,' the design team writes). It even was the base of legendary composer Sergei Rachmaninoff at one time.
General Assembly nods to the period context through the design, explaining that here, 'classic pre-war features like grand, ornate facades with intricate architectural details, decorative mouldings, cornices, and stone carvings, are referenced in the material choices and balanced by the clean lines and warm tones of the apartment’s ample custom millwork.'
Working with the original apartments' layout in order to maintain the essence of the historic spaces, the designers tweaked and updated the interior to bring it to the present day, and the family's contemporary needs and requirements of daily life.
Maximising light and views was a priority. Within this approach, there is a balance of large and small, open and flowing living and entertaining spaces, and more cocooning private quarters.
Luxurious, natural materials wrap the interior in a soft, organic feel. These include the kitchen's stone counters, a solid marble island and a built-in white oak table.
Elsewhere, there are custom-designed coffee tables in solid white oak and travertine in the open-plan space; a bar with high gloss finishes; and thick shelves carved into the plaster wall in the hallway.
Founded in 2011 in Brooklyn, General Assembly is headed by founder Sarah Zames and partner Colin Stief.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
