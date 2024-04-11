An Upper West Side apartment by General Assembly nods to its history

This Upper West Side apartment by General Assembly is the result of the reimagining of two residential units for a new client - a young family after a 'forever home' in Manhattan's storied neighbourhood. The project, which sought to unite two adjacent residences in a majestic, pre-war building, brings together old and new, classical detailing and sleek, contemporary apartment interior design for the 21st century.

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Tour this Upper West Side apartment by General Assembly

The home is nestled on the upper levels of an existing structure, which was designed by Gaetano Ajello ('who shaped much of the neighbourhood’s architecture in the early 20th century,' the design team writes). It even was the base of legendary composer Sergei Rachmaninoff at one time.

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

General Assembly nods to the period context through the design, explaining that here, 'classic pre-war features like grand, ornate facades with intricate architectural details, decorative mouldings, cornices, and stone carvings, are referenced in the material choices and balanced by the clean lines and warm tones of the apartment’s ample custom millwork.'

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Working with the original apartments' layout in order to maintain the essence of the historic spaces, the designers tweaked and updated the interior to bring it to the present day, and the family's contemporary needs and requirements of daily life.

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Maximising light and views was a priority. Within this approach, there is a balance of large and small, open and flowing living and entertaining spaces, and more cocooning private quarters.

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Luxurious, natural materials wrap the interior in a soft, organic feel. These include the kitchen's stone counters, a solid marble island and a built-in white oak table.

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Elsewhere, there are custom-designed coffee tables in solid white oak and travertine in the open-plan space; a bar with high gloss finishes; and thick shelves carved into the plaster wall in the hallway.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

Founded in 2011 in Brooklyn, General Assembly is headed by founder Sarah Zames and partner Colin Stief.

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

genassembly.com