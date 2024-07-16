Visit The Frost House, a lesser-known modernist architecture marvel in Michigan City

The Frost House, a prefabricated aluminium, steel and glass midcentury modernist architecture time capsule, is up for sale – along with its furnishings – for just the third time since it was built in 1964. Owners Marc Moran and Jennifer Long are asking $925,000 for the 11-room, three-bedroom 2,926 sq ft residence located at 3215 Cleveland Avenue In Michigan City, Indiana, situated on more than three-quarters of an acre of lush landscaping. The home is listed exclusively with broker Rudy Conner of @properties and Christie's International Real Estate.

(Image credit: VHT Studios)

Frost House: a listed piece of 20th-century architecture history

The Frost House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2020, was originally constructed as a model for Alside Homes, a company no longer in business. The original owner, Dr Robert Frost, purchased the home – and the bespoke Knoll furnishings used for staging – in 1964, after touring the property. Dr Frost and his wife Amelia subsequently moved into the home with their two children, where the couple remained for nearly six decades. Bob Coscarelli and Karen Valentine acquired the home in 2017 – also through Conner.

(Image credit: VHT Studios)

'When I first had the pleasure of seeing the Frost House back in 2016, it had just come on the market for sale. Dr and Mrs Frost had both passed on and their daughter was selling the property... When I visited the home later that day to meet Bob there, my jaw dropped when I walked through the front door. It was a time capsule for sure. Everything was in pristine condition – and original! Even the drapery that still hangs in the great room is Knoll. The home is so well thought out, which is something you don't always enjoy with a prefab. It felt very intentional, but more than that, it was and is so magical,' said Conner.

(Image credit: VHT Studios)

Coscarelli and Valentine lovingly preserved both the exterior and interior of the home, including its iconic furnishings and appliances, making minimal replacements, like the dishwasher. They also switched out the original aluminium doors for more energy-efficient double-paned doors and replaced worn carpeting in the great room, dining area and sitting area with terrazzo tiles that matched the flooring in the foyer and the kitchen. They also constructed an in-ground heated swimming pool enclosed with a polycarbonate fence designed to coordinate with the home’s exterior aluminium panels.

(Image credit: VHT Studios)

They named the home The Frost House to honour the original owners. They also launched an Instagram page which has more than 13,000 followers. Moran and Long, who purchased the home In 2021, presently offer The Frost House as an upscale Airbnb listing. The current owners would work with the new owners to facilitate the fulfilment of confirmed reservations. However, the rental license would not transfer with the sale of the home, Conner said.

(Image credit: VHT Studios)

Connor has handled more than 100 calls and emails from potential buyers as far away as California. She hopes that whoever eventually purchases the home will retain its midcentury modern furnishings and vibe.

(Image credit: VHT Studios)

'The new owners will not be pledged to continue to preserve The Frost House interior, but one would certainly hope that the next owners will be as committed stewards as the previous owners. With the property being on the National Register of Historic Places and affiliated with Indiana Landmarks, the exterior of the home is prohibited from being modified from its original design. That in itself will likely only draw interest from people who have a desire to maintain what is already there, both inside and out!' Conner said.

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: VHT Studios)

thefrosthousedotcom.wordpress.com

atproperties.com