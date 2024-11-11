A monolithic house in rural Victoria celebrates 50 shades of grey

Adam Kane Architects’ monolithic house in rural Victoria, Grey House, is ‘a testament to the power of simplicity and harmony’

Grey House by Adam Kane in Australia monolithic house
(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)
When an architect designs a house for themselves rather than a client, they of course have carte blanche to realise their wildest plans – or carte grise, in the case of Melbourne-based Adam Kane. For his award-winning Grey House, Kane has gone for many shades of smoke, flint and graphite; a muted palette that contrasts with minimalist masters such as John Pawson and David Chipperfield, who have preferred natural hues and pure white in their own country residences.

Grey House by Adam Kane in Australia

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

Enter this mysterious and monolithic house

A weekend retreat nestled in the lush green of Daylesford, Victoria, Grey House is a truly monochromatic design, with grey dominating every surface and furnishing in order to create a sense of calm and clarity. The mottled grey planes are complemented with stainless steel elements softened with a cloudy finish, adding a touch of contemporary elegance.

Grey House by Adam Kane in Australia

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

‘Grey House is a testament to the power of simplicity and harmony,’ explains Kane, whose studio specialises in focusing on the detail and the restraint to create spaces that will stand the test of time.

Grey House by Adam Kane in Australia

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

‘The choice of grey, often overlooked as a mundane colour, was deliberate, as it symbolises neutrality, balance and introspection. It serves as a canvas upon which the mind can wander freely, devoid of distractions.'

Grey House by Adam Kane in Australia

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

Completed in 2023, the 240 sq m house has won a slew of awards at home and abroad for its clean lines that evoke a contemporary art gallery, but also for its matching interiors, furnished with pieces by Living Divani, B&B Italia and Henry Timi. The equally zen-like bathrooms feature fixings by Fantini, while the nearly invisible lighting is by EST Lighting.

Grey House by Adam Kane in Australia

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

To maintain the home’s streamlined appearance, Kane has used concealed storage solutions throughout. With such a minimalist interior, natural light is key; the play of light and shadows on the grey polished plaster walls and ceilings is made possible by a series of skylights and large windows that frame views of the lush garden.

Grey House by Adam Kane in Australia

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

‘In essence, Grey House is more than just a home – it is a sanctuary for the soul,’ concludes Kane. ‘With its minimalist design, extensive use of grey, and seamless integration with nature, it offers a retreat from the chaos of the outside world, allowing residents to find solace and serenity within its walls.’

Grey House by Adam Kane in Australia

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

Having already completed minimalist homes in Sydney and New York, Kane is currently working on another monochromatic marvel, Caulfield House in Victoria. The three-storey residence, celebrating concrete and its textured grey, is due to be completed in 2025.

Grey House by Adam Kane in Australia

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

adamkane.com.au

Léa Teuscher

Léa Teuscher

