Makai Villas nestle into the Costa Rican treetops, embracing Pacific Ocean views
Makai Villas, by Studio Saxe, are a trio of sustainably minded residences poised on the leafy terrain of Costa Rica
Nestled in a verdant Costa Rican hillside, Makai Villas frame long ocean vistas, while seamlessly merging into the leafy context. Designed by Studio Saxe, the brains behind Suitree Experience Hotel, Jungle Frame House, and Raintree House, this trio of villas emerges from the jungle treetops in the heart of Nosara, a friendly coastal town and surfing hotspot, showing off distinct geometric lines that respond to its surroundings.
Discover Makai Villas by Studio Saxe
Situated on the steep terrain, a stone's throw away from the popular Guiones Beach, the complex is strategically positioned on its lot. The Costa Rican architectural firm made sure that each villa was orientated to take advantage of its sweeping views.
The core of the project hones in on the studio’s signature style: creating structural forms which draw inspiration from nature, and are constructed from sustainably sourced local materials where possible, aiming to create a harmonious dialogue between construction and environment.
Studio Saxe’s clients, owners of the martial arts and yoga studio Nalu, which was designed by the same design firm in 2017, came upon the piece of land and became infatuated with its beauty, dreaming of creating a residential complex there. ‘We instantly thought of Studio Saxe, knowing their expertise in problem-solving in challenging terrains and crafting beautifully designed homes,’ they said.
‘Makai Villas stands as a truly one-of-a-kind collection of homes – a unicorn, as aptly described – with unparalleled ocean views and just a leisurely stroll away from the beach. These remarkable residences are not merely dwellings; they are thoughtfully designed rentals, mirroring the success we've achieved with Nalu. While Makai is an extension of Nalu, it offers an elevated level of luxury and mesmerising views.’
Journeying through the complex, the design’s rooflines bring everything together. They are angled in response to its surrounding flora and organically form a pavilion structure that shelters from rain and sun. Adapting to the terrain, the residences have a sturdier base for the bedrooms and pools, while the lighter structure above hosts an open plan living area, poised and elevated within the treetops.
The upper structure features large windows for uninterrupted indoor/outdoor living and plenty of natural ventilation. This rests on a concrete base and is constructed with a prefabricated steel frame, complemented internally by teak wood details and lightweight materials.
A beautiful example of sustainable architecture, Makai Villas effortlessly reacts to natural conditions which helps minimise resource use, while enhancing visual aesthetics.
Sustainability played a role when designing the roof too. This element has a thoughtful dual purpose: it provides a perfect picture frame for the blue ocean vistas while optimising solar exposure and natural ventilation indoors.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
