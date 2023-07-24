Suitree Experience Hotel invites stays above the treetops in Costa Rica
Suitree Experience Hotel by Studio Saxe is a Costa Rican retreat for elevated stays
Suitree Experience Hotel appears to float above hilltops and trees in rural Costa Rica, in a jungle setting in the country's Guanacaste region. Designed by locally based architects Studio Saxe, the brains behind extraordinary escapes such as Jungle Frame House and Raintree House, the hospitality experience was conceived around the vision of staying among the canopy of trees.
Treetop stays: Suitree Experience Hotel by Studio Saxe
'As children, our treehouse was a place of mystery and magic, where we kept our deepest secrets and cherished the most memorable moments. It was our sanctuary, a place to escape the stress and worries of the world and reconnect with our true selves. Suitree Experience Hotel has a modern take on this timeless idea, providing a serene and peaceful space to disconnect and rediscover your inner peace,' writes Studio Saxe's client.
Putting the client's vision into architectural terms, Studio Saxe created a series of tree-inspired pods, where they placed the rooms. These structures, designed to be lightweight, are spread across the site, allowing nature to thrive among them. 'Our design philosophy revolves around the principle of “floating architecture”, where structures do not disturb the existing ecosystem but instead coexist and symbiotically interact with it,' the team write.
Each pod touches the ground lightly, also featuring an independent water harvesting and management system, and built using prefabrication. The aim was an immersive experience for guests, which would not, however, disrupt the environment.
'Four robust supports lend each pod structural and seismic stability while creating the illusion of an organism gently treading on the landscape. This “living, moving” structure further embodies the harmony between architecture and nature,' the architects write in conclusion.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
