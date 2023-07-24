Suitree Experience Hotel invites stays above the treetops in Costa Rica

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Suitree Experience Hotel appears to float above hilltops and trees in rural Costa Rica, in a jungle setting in the country's Guanacaste region. Designed by locally based architects Studio Saxe, the brains behind extraordinary escapes such as Jungle Frame House and Raintree House, the hospitality experience was conceived around the vision of staying among the canopy of trees.

(Image credit: Danta Collective)

Treetop stays: Suitree Experience Hotel by Studio Saxe

'As children, our treehouse was a place of mystery and magic, where we kept our deepest secrets and cherished the most memorable moments. It was our sanctuary, a place to escape the stress and worries of the world and reconnect with our true selves. Suitree Experience Hotel has a modern take on this timeless idea, providing a serene and peaceful space to disconnect and rediscover your inner peace,' writes Studio Saxe's client.

(Image credit: Danta Collective)

Putting the client's vision into architectural terms, Studio Saxe created a series of tree-inspired pods, where they placed the rooms. These structures, designed to be lightweight, are spread across the site, allowing nature to thrive among them. 'Our design philosophy revolves around the principle of “floating architecture”, where structures do not disturb the existing ecosystem but instead coexist and symbiotically interact with it,' the team write.

(Image credit: Danta Collective)

Each pod touches the ground lightly, also featuring an independent water harvesting and management system, and built using prefabrication. The aim was an immersive experience for guests, which would not, however, disrupt the environment.

(Image credit: Danta Collective)

'Four robust supports lend each pod structural and seismic stability while creating the illusion of an organism gently treading on the landscape. This “living, moving” structure further embodies the harmony between architecture and nature,' the architects write in conclusion.

(Image credit: Danta Collective)

(Image credit: Danta Collective)

studiosaxe.com

suitree.com