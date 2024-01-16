A Belgian house in the fields blends subtle minimalism with family life
House in the Fields by Stef Claes is a family retreat in the green Belgian countryside sprinkled with a US modernist architecture twist
The House in the Fields offers the perfect balance between private retreat and main base of operations for a family looking for a tranquil home in Belgium's green countryside. The scheme, designed by locally based architect Stef Claes, is a minimalist architecture haven that also offers a robust, well-thought-out backdrop for the daily challenges of family life.
House in the Fields: where minimalism meets nature
The project blends local vernacular styles, a low-slung volume, and a slanted roof that nods to agricultural structures of its region; it also showcases the architect-and-owner team's love for American modernist architecture.
At the same time, an arrangement of white-painted bricks, red terracotta roof tiles, and clean, orthogonal volumes makes for a striking composition against the surrounding greenery.
A cross-laminated timber (or CLT) frame supports the structure, infilled by bricks. This method was chosen for its environmental benefits but is also a nod to the client's background in the lumber industry. Additionally, as this is the emerging studio's first ground-up build, it underlines Claes' sustainable architecture ambition, setting the pace for more to come.
Inside, the theme of white and minimalist gestures continues, with exposed, painted brickwork and natural and light-coloured materials. Large glazed openings, tall ceilings, and clerestory windows enhance daylight indoors and bring the outside in.
A system of custom motorised louvres helps shade the interiors, as Claes took his cues from the architecture of Richard Neutra. The resulting shadow patterns on walls and floors tie into other linear elements in the project – from the roof beams to strip windows and the overall roof line.
The home's U-shaped layout 'hugs' a garden of wild flora and a pond, creating a more private open air enclosure for the residents. Visible from most rooms, it highlights the balance and intimate relationship with nature in this contemporary house in the fields.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Rolex wins Best Pop Art in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
The Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch rejoices in colour
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Kvadrat Acoustics unites technical design with art in a new installation at Buffalo AKG Museum
Kvadrat Acoustics’ technical skill has helped stage a woven tapestry installation, ‘Others Will Know’, by Miriam Bäckström at Buffalo AKG Museum
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is the best place to see the solar eclipse in April 2024
Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo on Mexico’s Pacific coast offers the perfect observation deck to catch April’s solar eclipse – earning it a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
House P’s linear, leafy composition aims for a ‘sensory architecture’
House P by Vandenborre Architecten is a family home conceived as a leafy sanctuary of minimalist elegance in suburban Belgium
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This 1970s brutalist house in Belgium has a new life as a designer’s home and studio
1970s brutalist house Villa Stuyven is now home to creative couple Bram Kerkhofs and Lore Baeyens, providing a concrete-lined backdrop to a life of design and collaboration
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Step inside the Pringiers family’s rural retreat in Belgium
Belgian architect Glenn Sestig’s latest project for the Pringiers family is a rural retreat and private gallery featuring an award-winning concrete construction
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Restored Villa Nisot in Brussels brings modernism to the 21st century
Restored Villa Nisot in Brussels updates modernism with contemporary character
By Siska Lyssens Published
-
Wood Art Pavilion keeps its contents hidden from the world
Labscape’s Wood Art Pavilion is a secluded artist’s retreat in the leafy suburbs of Brussels, blending abstract shapes with natural light
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Belgian brick bungalow draws on Californian modernism
A new Belgian brick bungalow in the town of Zandhoven is designed by architect Hans Verelst as a nod to the modernist architecture of California
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
House Be is a minimalist dwelling amid nature
House Be by A2o architects is a minimalist family home rising from its green Belgian countryside setting
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Hé Architectuur, Belgium: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2022
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios. From our 2022 list, meet Belgian studio Hé Architectuur and explore its house in Molenbeek that is a triumph of reuse
By Martha Elliott Last updated