This revamped east London terraced house is a music lover’s dream
An east London terraced house gets a boost of personality and sustainability thanks to Archmongers, whose transformation makes room for the owners’ creativity and extensive record collection
There is no shortage of work, such as this east London terraced house, for Archmongers, a London practice specialising in residential retrofits: the capital’s streets are lined with Victorian terraces, modern semis and post-war flats crying out for an update, both in looks and in sustainability.
This year the studio, founded by Margaret Bursa and Johan Hybschmann in 2013, has completed two drastic renovations: the first, the Scandinavian-inspired Elemental House in Hackney, brought a 1970s split-level house up to contemporary standards; the second, Ray House in nearby Dalston, sees the pair retrofit a Victorian house in a conservation area.
Explore this transformed east London terraced house
Owned by a creative couple, Ray House was transformed from a poorly insulated building with single-glazed windows – sadly standard in London – into a hi-tech contemporary home. Gone are the gas boiler and compartmentalised layout; instead the all-electric house is powered by a heat pump (concealed behind a bespoke Corten steel panel in the front garden) and filled with daylight, its various levels linked by a brand new stairwell.
Often narrow and dark, staircases are the Achilles’ heel of Victorian terraced houses, so Archmongers has focused its attention on this space, with a new stairwell accented with black rubber treads and crafted of Douglas fir and ply by designer/maker Charles Tepasse. The same joinery appears throughout the house, from the door frames to the stunning deep timber windowsills, and even a bed frame in the principal bedroom.
‘We conceived the design as a journey, repeating materials and creating sight lines to make connections between the spaces,’ explains Bursa. ‘This journey is also marked by tactility, the contact with materials under hand or foot, hardwood handrails, brass door handles, rounded Douglas fir sills, marble steps to softwood floors.’
The new rear extension, a two-storey yellow brick column that has increased the house’s size by 17 sq m while respecting the strict planning regulations, allowed the creation of unique spaces adjacent to the staircase: a cosy snug next to the dining room, and below it in the basement lounge, a seating area dedicated to music, with a bespoke Douglas fir DJ cabinet and wall-mounted speakers.
The entire house is wired to stream music into every room from this listening space, which opens onto the patio and newly landscaped garden by Miria Harris, where steps lead to a small annex. Concealed by a wildflower green roof, it houses the client’s extensive vinyl collection.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
What’s more, the new rear façade is decorated with a sunny yellow frieze – quite a feat to achieve planning consent for this type of intervention in a conservation area with no precedents. Designed by the house owner Leona Clark, it comprises a bespoke pattern in decorative concrete tiles inspired by the house’s original street-side plasterwork.
‘Working with Archmongers on the tile façade was a highlight. I feel a sense of pride to have my work embedded in the design,’ says Clark. ‘Ray House is a joy to live in; there are so many facets to the house and so many ways to enjoy it.’
Finally, the studio has addressed another typical downside to many traditional terraced houses: the relegating of the kitchen to the lower ground floor. Relocated to the upper ground floor, the heart of the home is now bright and airy, facing onto the front garden and linked to a spacious dining room.
The interiors are peppered with the clients’ collection of classic designs, such as Ettore Sottsass’ ‘Tahiti’ and ‘Callimaco’ lighting, while the cosy downstairs houses both a lounge and a study, accessed via a few steps crafted from the marble recovered from the now redundant Victorian fireplaces.
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
This curvy stovetop espresso maker brings a shot of artistry to your coffee ritual
‘The Anticline’ stovetop espresso maker by Cultivation Objects takes its name from a geological formation and wins a Wallpaper* Design Award 2025 for its curves
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2025 highlights: Dolce & Gabbana to Emporio Armani
Despite a reduced schedule, Milan Fashion Week Men’s arrives this weekend with plenty of intrigue, beginning with high-wattage shows from Dolce & Gabbana and Emporio Armani. Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss reports from Milan
By Jack Moss Published
-
Rio Kobayashi’s new furniture bridges eras, shown alongside Fritz Rauh’s midcentury paintings at Blunk Space
Furniture designer Rio Kobayashi unveils a new series, informed by the paintings of midcentury artist Fritz Rauh, at California’s Blunk Space
By Ali Morris Published
-
This elegant infill project slots beautifully into the London streetscape
In this infill project, a row of garages in Blackheath, south-east London, has been replaced by a contemporary family home by local practice Mailen Design
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Don’t Move, Improve 2025: the 14 London homes adding design oomph to the everyday
The shortlist for Don’t Move, Improve 2025 has been announced, revealing 14 residential projects across London that add value and pizazz to their inhabitants’ daily lives
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Space House: explore the brutalist London landmark’s new chapter
Space House, a landmark of brutalist architecture by Richard Seifert & Partners in London’s Covent Garden, is back following a 21st-century redesign by Squire & Partners and developer Seaforth Land
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Fire-damaged Walworth Town Hall shows off majestic transformation
Walworth Town Hall gets a much-needed reimagining by Feix & Merlin, who transformed the heritage building into a contemporary workspace and a hub of its local community in south London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Hanif Kara on building materials, the transition from old to new, and a healthy dose of realism
Hanif Kara, co-founder of structural engineering practice AKT II, discusses building materials and the future of sustainability
By Emily Wright Published
-
Year in review: the top 12 houses of 2024, picked by architecture director Ellie Stathaki
The top 12 houses of 2024 comprise our finest and most read residential posts of the year, compiled by Wallpaper* architecture & environment director Ellie Stathaki
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A brutalist garden revived: the case of the Mountbatten House grounds by Studio Knight Stokoe
Tour a brutalist garden redesign by Studio Knight Stokoe at Mountbatten House, a revived classic in Basingstoke, UK
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
An eco-conscious reconfiguration of space revives a London home
An eco-conscious reimagining of a Victorian terraced home for a growing London family, THISS Studio’s Hartley House offers sustainable, spacious living
By Smilian Cibic Published