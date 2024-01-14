This Mill Valley house’s gentle transformation nods to its leafy context

A classic suburban Mill Valley house has been upgraded into a contemporary family home by Californian practice Michael Hennessey Architecture. The residence, titled Courtyard House, is located just north of San Francisco, and while it sits in an idyllic, lushly green site with incredible natural views, it was 'tired' and in need of an update.

A Mill Valley house transformation

The architecture studio founder, Michael Hennessey, obliged – seeking to create a 'not only architecture-as-shelter but also architecture-as-bridge: from past to present; from one landscape condition to another; and from what a family wanted to, and what they could have', the architects write in a statement.

Hennessey and his team got to work on sensitively updating the existing property. For example, the structure's different volumes were streamlined and unified with black, vertical cedar siding.

The kitchen and dining area were opened up into a flowing interior that brings together indoors and outdoors, and offers long, wide views of the surrounding nature.

Meanwhile, rooms were planned with not only the family of four's current set up (the two children are still young) but also bearing in mind some flexibility and potential new needs as the time goes by.

The farmhouse typology, a relative modern simplicity, and a modest aesthetic were all part of the mix in the team's inspiration. A refined and consistent indoor/outdoor connection was important too, to make the most of the leafy, rural location.

And while private spaces were kept tucked away from the open plan, communal ones, all bedrooms still look out towards the green outdoors.

Features such as the sleek, timber flanked outdoor shower in the back (a requirement from the clients) smartly underline this Mill Valley house's relationship with its context.

