All aboard Casa Quinta, floating in Brazil’s tropical rainforest
Casa Quinta by Brazilian studio Arquipélago appears to float at canopy level in the heart of the rainforest that flanks the picturesque town of Paraty on the coast between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro
Casa Quinta is designed to float like a boat at canopy level; a private home in the heart of one of the last remaining stretches of Brazil’s coastal rainforest, the Mata Altantica.
The home sits perched at 100m above sea level on the outermost reaches of the picturesque colonial town, Paraty, where the landscape climbs dramatically upwards to the lush flora and fauna of the Mata Atlantica. The tropical rainforest used to extend for thousands of miles in the south-east of Brazil but now only preserves 10 per cent of its former glory.
Explore Casa Quinta by Brazilian studio Arquipelago
The town and the forest are both heavily protected and have been declared Unesco World Heritage Sites, requiring the architects to tread lightly when drawing up plans for the single-storey house situated on a rocky outcrop that peeks out of the jungle as the forest descends to the ocean.
The challenges of building in such a thriving ecosystem required Arquipélago to think carefully about the house’s footprint, opting to build the main house on a wooden structure built on eight stilts, supported by the rock and concrete columns. It is connected to a service extension that preserves the original layout of the towering trees on the site.
'The construction challenges, whether in transporting materials or executing and implementing [plans] on-site, led to a lightweight architecture using industrialised wood to facilitate the desire for a single-storey house in this sloped context, supported by just a few points on the ground,' says one of Arquipélago’s two founders, Luis Tavares.
'The building was designed in a logical, sequential manner within a geometric structure, contrasting with the natural surroundings: four triangulated beams form spatial pyramids, organising the base for the continuation of the structure with beams and columns. These beams were assembled on-site, laid on the ground, and raised onto concrete pillars.'
Elevated above the ground to create views of the forest, the house is accessed by a walkway from the highest point to the rear.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Isolated from the town but enveloped by the forest, the simple single-storey, three-bedroom layout of the house was designed for an elderly woman and her friends and family.
'The main part of the house resembles a boat floating above the forest, static at 100m above sea level. The bedroom functions as the cabin of a captain at the bow of the boat,' says Tavares.
The bedrooms face outwards, with shutters that allow the house to open up to the verdant forest surroundings.
The house’s structure was formed by glue-laminated eucalyptus timber, engineered and manufactured in São Paulo, then transported to the site and assembled to give Arquipélago more control over the execution in the remote location.
The stilts helped elevate the house from the humid floor of the forest but the choice of material required a series of design strategies to produce the final, seemingly effortless, result.
The timber frame was enclosed by lightweight drywall partitions chosen in response to the difficulty of access to the site and set back from the overhanging eaves of the roof; these gestures protect the house from the humidity of its setting.
Furniture and fittings throughout reflect the choice of working with wood, with timber benches and chairs throughout. The bathroom also plays with the verdant surroundings, its peppermint tiles blending into the forest backdrop. Meanwhile, a narrow swimming pool traps water from the roof at the lowest point of the steeply inclined plot.
The project marks a break from the studio’s previous work in the interior of São Paulo state, where it has garnered a following and received awards for its earthy brand of architecture, working on modular designs for houses that often deploy pressed earth in their construction.
Based in São Paulo and Paraty, Arquipélago was formed in 2013 by Tavares and Marinho Velloso, and it recently completed the refurbishment of a cinema in the historic centre of Paraty, which led to the opportunity to create Casa Quinta.
'We always approach our projects with a kind of analysis of the specific context, seeking a solution that fits best. In this case, we aimed to disturb the ground as little as possible, hence the stilts.'
Building a lightweight house able to endure the testing conditions without disturbing the ecosystem resulted in a striking yet harmonious interaction with the jungle. ‘I like the contrast between the rigorous forms of human construction and the natural landscape, that is, the entire geometry of the house's structure alongside the natural forms of the adjacent forest, this relationship between geometry and nature,' says Tavares.
At Casa Quinta, the structure is predominantly built in locally sourced stone and wood. The textured limewashed walls and green envelope of the abundant nature on site add a tactile dimension to the composition.
Originally hailing from the UK, Rainbow Blue Nelson first landed in Colombia in search of Tintinesque adventures in 1996. Subsequent forays from his Caribbean base in Cartagena have thrown up a book about Pablo Escobar, and the Wallpaper* City Guides for Santiago, Brasilia, Bogota and Miami. Currently completing a second book about Colombia whilst re-wilding 50 hectares of tropical rainforest on the country's Caribbean coast, he’s interviewed some of South America's most influential figures in art, design and architecture for Wallpaper* and other international publications.
-
The Home of Sustainable Things is a trove of circular design for domestic life
The Home of Sustainable Things (HOST), is a homeware shop in London, focused on circular design to encourage mindful living and more conscious consumption
By Tianna Williams Published
-
First look: Vyrao’s latest neuroscientific fragrance bottles the grounding effect of a digital detox
Vyrao’s earthy new fragrance ‘Mamajuju’ provides sensory respite from screen time. Lara Johnson-Wheeler speaks with brand founder Yasmin Sewell for a Wallpaper* preview
By Lara Johnson-Wheeler Published
-
Kengo Kuma’s new Kyoto hotel is ‘a sanctuary of ethereal beauty’
A former ryokan inn, Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto offers onsen rooms equipped with natural hot spring water, and a contemporary take on a Noh theatre
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Feel like a movie? The top 50 films of all time according to Marcio Kogan
Marcio Kogan's top 50 films of all time; the architect taps into his passion for the moving image and shares with us his recommendations
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Studio mk27 and Marcio Kogan’s greatest hits: from voluptuous villas to relaxing retreats
Studio mk27, led by Wallpaper* guest editor Marcio Kogan, is behind buildings that make us swoon; here are the best of the best
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024: meet the practices
In the Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2024, our latest guide to exciting, emerging practices from around the world, 20 young studios show off their projects and passion
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
How guest editor Marcio Kogan, during a visit to the movies, ‘discovered that something else exists in the world, real poetry’
Marcio Kogan is a guest editor of Wallpaper* October 2024. In his dedicated section, we discover how the world of cinema’s loss was architecture’s gain when a feature film failed but a dream space creator rose from the ashes
By Rainbow Nelson Published
-
Brazilian modernism finds its latest expression in Studio Porto’s AG House
Studio Porto, an emerging Brazilian practice, joins the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A modernist São Paulo apartment finds a new lease of life
A spacious modernist São Paulo apartment in the neighbourhood of Higienópolis gets a thorough renovation by Brazilian architects Bloco Arquitetos
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Explore Bridge House, an immersive island home off the coast of Brazil
Bridge House offers 21st-century minimalism and long sea views on the island of Florianópolis off the southern coast of Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Welcome to Casa das Palmeiras, a serene sanctuary in bustling São Paulo
Casa das Palmeiras by Marilia Pellegrini was conceived as a calming urban retreat that brings minimalist serenity to the bustle of São Paulo
By Ellie Stathaki Published