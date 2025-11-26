Casa Muxarabi is cinematic in scope and scale. The Brazilian house in Minas Gerais, the newest project from mf+arquitetos, is arranged as a linear pavilion, spliced with a long central courtyard, with screened walls that extend out into the landscape. A square pool is located adjacent to the house, amid an expanse of lawn, with a separate studio structure standing alone in the large garden.

Casa Muxarabi, mf+arquitetos (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

An internal courtyard divides the car port from the entrance to the main living space (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The name ‘Muxarabi’ references the traditional lattice screens that are found throughout the house, inside and out, helping filter light through the spaces. The warmth of the earth is referenced in the use of red hardwoods and rammed earth, with the roof appearing minimal and lightweight in comparison to the solidity of the walls.

‘Nothing in this house is abrupt: everything unfolds with the serenity of something that deeply understands the land on which it rests’ mf+arquitetos

The house is set low in the landscape (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The main open plan living space (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

‘From afar, its silhouette appears as a precise line traced between the deep blue above and the warm texture of the earth below,’ the architects explain. ‘Nothing in this house is abrupt: everything unfolds with the serenity of something that deeply understands the land on which it rests.’

The front door with the open plan living space beyond (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The view of the hallway from the main living space (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The entrance sequence brings one into the house from beneath a long canopy roof that also covers the carport. The main body of the house is set behind an inner courtyard, which in turn is located behind a long wall that bisects the structure, extending out into the landscape on either side.

The pool seen from the house (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The interior is effectively concealed and revealed in stages, with the red rammed earth exterior wall giving way to lattice screens once one is through the planted courtyard.

The pool with the bedroom wing behind (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

The bedrooms have wooden lattice privacy screens (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

A large pivoting door opens to reveal a concrete-lined sanctum, which directs the visitor into the main living space. With sliding walls and curtains on both sides, this showcase room can be opened up to the elements or sequestered away within the structure. The space is free from structure and looks out over the lawn towards the pool.

The lattice screens seen from the exterior (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Light pours in to the interior (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Here you’ll discover the shimmering effect of the lattice screens, which respond to low sun by casting deep shadows across the walls and floors. Furniture choices were carefully considered, including elegant midcentury pieces and tactile sofas in neutral colours that don’t distract from the landscape.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another view of the internal courtyard (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Drone's eye view of Casa Muxarabi (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

In addition to the pool and separate studio, the principal bedrooms are contained within a rectangular wing that sits alongside the primary structure. Folding walls consisting of lattice screens provide the privacy, creating atmospheric retreats at dawn and sunset.

Casa Muxarabi, mf+arquitetos (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

In the architects’ own words, ‘through cast shadows, permeable panels, and breathing walls, Casa Muxarabi reveals itself as a silent manifesto of contemporary Brazilian architecture’.

A separate studio building is located away from the main house (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Mfmaisarquitetos.com