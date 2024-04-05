Antonio Solá offers a residential haven of calm in Mexico City

Antonio Solá, a new housing project by architecture studio Módica Ledezma, is a complex of four townhouses that offer serenity in the bustle of Mexico City

Antonio Solá housing minimalist white living interior
(Image credit: Courtesy Módica Ledezma)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

One of Mexico City's newest housing offerings, the Antonio Solá building in the swanky Colonia Condesa neighbourhood, exudes a sense of calm. But there's more to this residential scheme than its minimalist architecture character. Its architects, the dynamic studio Módica Ledezma, headed by co-founders Héctor Módica and Carlos Ledezma, explain they conceived it within the context of their ongoing search and experimentation for a 'new typology of housing' in the city's dense, urban environment. 

Antonio Solá housing exterior seen through trees

(Image credit: Courtesy Módica Ledezma)

Inside the four homes of Antonio Solá

The Antonio Solá building occupies a deep, relatively narrow plot. The architecture team, resisting the urge to plans homes horizontally, as typical apartments, organised each home's interiors vertically. 

Antonio Solá housing interior with wooden dining table

(Image credit: Courtesy Módica Ledezma)

To ensure each residence makes for an enticing offering, the architects had to think carefully about spatial divisions. 

Antonio Solá housing living space interior

(Image credit: Courtesy Módica Ledezma)

'When it comes to properties of this type, there are spatial hierarchies, the front apartments tend to have greater privilege in terms of ventilation, views and location. A strategy was proposed so that each housing unit enjoyed these privileges, regardless of its location within the property: spatial democracy,' the architects write.

Antonio Solá housing courtyard with climbing plants

(Image credit: Courtesy Módica Ledezma)

There are four townhouses in total, each unfolding upwards across four levels, featuring a generous planted courtyard and a roof terrace that offer outside space to their residents, while securing natural light throughout.

Antonio Solá housing minimalist white living space interior

(Image credit: Courtesy Módica Ledezma)

Internally, the residences are composed in a seemingly effortless, pared-down style, wrapped in light, natural hues and off-white-plastered crisp walls. The interiors are often enriched by vegetation and planters. Swathes of glazing around the central courtyards allow the sun to reach every corner on all floors. 

Antonio Solá housing roof terrace with climbing plants

(Image credit: Courtesy Módica Ledezma)

The result is a family of homes that not only offer a sense of retreat, privacy and serenity for their users – but also allow residents to engage with the city through wide rooftop vistas, even though they might not have a direct frontage to the street. 

Antonio Solá housing courtyard view looking up

(Image credit: Courtesy Módica Ledezma)

'It is a place of rest from this effervescent city,' the architects conclude. 

modicaledezma.com

Topics
Mexico City Mexico
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸