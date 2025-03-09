An architect’s own home offers a refined and leafy retreat from its East London surroundings
Studioshaw has completed a courtyard house in amongst a cluster of traditional terraced houses, harnessing the sun and plenty of greenery to bolster privacy and warmth
Set amongst the Victorian housing stock of Walthamstow, East London, the Catching Sun House transforms a backland plot into a secluded green oasis, carefully orientated to bring sunlight into the heart of the living space. Designed for his own use by architect Mark Shaw of Studioshaw, the house occupies the site of an abandoned garage, with several planning permissions in place to transform it into a private house.
Shaw tore up the existing plans and started again, bearing in mind that the site bordered numerous other houses and gardens and required no less than 27 different party wall agreements to proceed. The end result, shaped by careful orientation, new planting and use of existing sightlines and vegetation, creates a unique private setting for the new house, with practically every aspect from the ground floor living rooms giving no hint of nearby homes.
At a modest 100sqm, the house has been planned around sustainable principles. This includes a passive ventilation strategy combined with an air source heat pump, high levels of insulation and a whole-house heat recovery ventilation system, creating a comfortable ambient temperature year-round with minimal energy costs.
The outdoor space consists of three separate courtyards, each one assigned a distinct function. Shaw worked with the gardener Charlie Hawkes to devise the planting scheme, which makes effective use of large leaf tropical and sub-tropical specimens, inside and out, as well as dense shrubs and flowerbeds. A large courtyard serves as the main outdoor space, with two smaller spaces adding biodiversity and more light-capturing opportunities.
The first external space is a planted courtyard that serves as the access corridor, leading visitors into the main space with its sliding glass walls and clerestory window overlooking the main courtyard. These high-level windows catch the tops of nearby trees, adding to the sense of green seclusion, and there are also views to the nearby Walthamstow Marshes. Finally, there is an outdoor bathroom located off the main bedroom, an unusual choice for East London but a space that adds to the feeling of verdant isolation.
Materials are kept simple and straightforward, with exposed concrete block interior walls, aluminium framed windows and timber cladding, all set beneath a lightweight mono-pitched timber roof. Ceilings go right up to the pitch of the roof, allowing for high level views of treetops and sky.
‘More than just a home, this project embodies a philosophy of wellbeing and sustainable design that is at the core of what Studioshaw stands for; daylight, greenery, and thoughtful spaces come together to create a sanctuary,’ says Shaw, ‘The interplay between built form and nature fosters a restorative environment and offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of urban life.’
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
