3XN’s Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney is a template for sustainable reuse
Quay Quarter Tower by Danish architecture firm 3XN offers sustainable architecture through clever redesign and reuse in Sydney, Australia
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
3XN’s Quay Quarter Tower cuts a fine figure near the Sydney waterfront, all twisted forms and contemporary high-rise dynamics; but this tall building stands out for more reasons than one. Its sculptural physique is certainly eye-catching, but this is also an impressive feat of sustainable reuse, hailing a new era for its genre in Australia and beyond. Its accolades now include a prestigious International Highrise Award 2022, which has just been announced today. Sustainable architecture, urban innovation, striking aesthetics; there's a lot to be said for this new-era high-rise.
Quay Quarter Tower’s sustainable reuse
Its architects celebrate the project as ‘the world’s first adaptive reuse skyscraper’. Gone are the days when height and volumetric gymnastics alone could impress the global architecture scene. Now, every building needs to work hard to make the most of its challenges and opportunities in order to have a positive – or, at least, neutral – impact, environmentally speaking. Quay Quarter Tower was designed to do that, not least through its very basis as a redesign of an existing tall structure – as the client, AMP, opted for a clever reimagining, instead of demolishing, its 40-year-old bones.
Spanning 206m and 50 storeys high, Quay Quarter Tower – previously known as AMP Centre – was in need of a refresh. In 2014, its owners decided to act, appointing 3XN through an international competition – the Danish studio is well known for its progressive approach to environmentally friendly design and jumped at the opportunity for a proposal, winning the bid (it was later executed with the help of local architects BVN).
‘They could have knocked it down, but they didn't. It was also a clever financial decision as if they’d done that, due to local planning regulations, they couldn't have built as high as this,’ 3XN founder Kim Herforth Nielsen explains.
The site is a stone's throw from the Sydney Opera House, another Danish design in the Australian metropolis, so the architects knew they had to make this a truly spectacular one in order to follow in Jørn Utzon’s footsteps.
Now, Quay Quarter Tower is composed of five stacked and shifted volumes; the lower floors face Young Street and Sydney Harbour Bridge. The building's volumes then fan out eastwards towards panoramic views of the Royal Botanic Gardens, the Sydney Opera House and the wider harbour. This twisted shape was especially conceived for the design to be as site-specific as possible, adding dynamism to the arrangement – the form achieved not as a goal in itself, but rather resulting from the careful orchestration of vistas and light orientation.
Meanwhile, internally, the spaces are built around large-scale atria on various levels, which create hubs of activity and underline the sense of community in the building – opening up view lines and communication between floors and functions. 'We wanted to create a campus, and work with the idea of an atrium to get as much daylight and [as many] views as possible inside,' Herforth Nielsen says. ‘We wanted to create a strong sense of where you are, whenever you stepped out of a lift.'
3XN partner Fred Holt adds: 'It was designed from the inside out, it’s all around the user experience, it has a sculptural shape but it’s not really about the shape.' Quay Quarter Tower represents a 'vertical village' the team explain, as they hoped to strike the right balance between 'intimacy and connectivity'.
This project also has a huge economic benefit to it, the team say. 'It’s a great sustainability story; we are pushing transformation of existing assets and by doing so, we saved about nine months of work in the process, so as an asset owner you can fill up the building quicker,' says Holt.
And this is despite the design adding approximately 45,000 sq m of new tower floor area, primarily on the north side of the building (the architects achieved this by grafting on new floorplates to the existing slabs).
The smart façade helps with climate control inside the building; its cladding, a series of external sunshade hoods, reduces heat loads, making internal blinds redundant, and cutting overall energy needs.
The tower’s social aspect – the 'vertical village' concept – meets environmental elements such as this, which combined with the upcycling of a large-scale, existing building add to the project's sustainability credentials. At the same time, with an open ground level, Quay Quarter Tower also feels powerfully connected to its neighbourhood, helping to transform the whole urban locale.
Quay Quarter Tower's International Highrise Award 2022 win highlights its success in creating a coherent design that does many things with one fell swoop. 'Sydney has high-rises with a lot more textures – look at Harry Seidler's work for example – and we wanted to do something in that world, we wanted to solve issues through the form,' Herforth Nielsen concludes. ‘It was a lot about how [a] building lands in the city and we wanted to make sure we connect it and animate it as much as possible. And its initial renders look just like the end result – even better!'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Design podcasts to discover: creative giants share smalltalk and big ideas
Listen to the best design podcasts by creators, curators and journalists shining a spotlight on different areas of the design practice
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Inside the Oslo library preserving fashion’s printed matter
The International Library of Fashion Research in Oslo – opening later this month – will house over 5,000 pieces of printed fashion ephemera
By Dal Chodha • Published
-
Louis XIII cognac is now available by The Drop
Louis XIII cognac launches The Drop, a miniature version that contains a single centilitre
By Melina Keays • Published
-
Peter Barber is the Soane Medal 2022 winner
The Soane Medal 2022 winner is announced as London-based architect Peter Barber
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Cork House is a London home that turns challenges into strengths
Cork House, a family home in London’s Forest Gate by architecture practice Polysmiths, makes the most of its site and story
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Forest Houses radically transform London brownfield plot
Forest Houses by Dallas-Pierce-Quintero are an architectural solution to a brownfield site transformation
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
London midcentury courtyard house gets a refresh by William Smalley
This midcentury courtyard house refurbishment project by William Smalley is the result of the architect’s close work with clients and the building’s original fabric
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
This boxy house on the shores of Canada celebrates its site and makers
The Sandbox by Halifax-based Peter Braithwaite Studio, a boxy house in Canada’s New Brunswick, celebrates its site and makers
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Elemental House is an architectural grand prize in Mexican charity raffle
Elemental House in Mexico, designed by Elemental-Alejandro Aravena, is to be offered as first prize in a raffle organised by charity Sorteos Tec
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Tree View House blends warm modernism and nature
North London's Tree View House by Neil Dusheiko Architects draws on Delhi and California living
By Ellie Stathaki • Published