When ancient forms meet contemporary architecture, remarkable things happen. Few places exemplify this union as masterfully as the Basilica di Massenzio in Rome, where architecture firm Alvisi Kirimoto has unveiled a new exhibition pathway commissioned by the Colosseum Archaeological Park. Woven into the historic fabric of the site, this intervention fosters a dialogue between memory and modernity while introducing new layers of functionality.

The Basilica di Massenzio, one of the grandest structures in the Roman Forum, was originally commissioned by Emperor Maxentius around 308 AD and later completed by Emperor Constantine I. Alvisi Kirimoto’s project enhances the landmark with a multifunctional stage, restored flooring and interactive informational totems.

At the heart of the intervention is the stage, located in the central hall. It re-establishes the spatial relationship with the aisles – originally used by congregants when the basilica served as a civic centre or courthouse. Constructed using a modular system, with a steel frame and Keller grating platform, the stage will host theatrical performances, film screenings and conferences, reviving the building’s original function as a public gathering place.

‘The new stage is a contemporary element – clearly legible, yet discreetly embedded,’ says Massimo Alvisi, co-founder of Alvisi Kirimoto. ‘It offers a solution that balances functionality with a deep respect for the monument.’

It is not only a functional centrepiece, but also a vantage point from which to admire the basilica’s majestic architecture. Accessible from all sides, the stage has a stepped seating area with views toward the Horti Farnesiani, the Renaissance gardens on Palatine Hill. The birch plywood surface is articulated with wooden slats that intensify toward the centre, subtly guiding the viewer’s eye to the monument’s core.

The project has also reimagined the basilica’s forecourt, resurfacing it with a natural mix of earth and lime. Informational totems, equipped with audiovisual systems, provide visitors with an enriched experience.

Every detail – from the stage and seating to the flooring and signage – works to enhance the site, transforming it into a living, inclusive space. Alvisi Kirimoto’s design goes beyond conservation; by reactivating its role as a civic space, one of Italy’s most iconic landmarks is reinterpreted through a contemporary lens.

