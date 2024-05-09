A new water mirror casts a misty veil over ancient Roman baths

Transportive and almost mystical, a new water mirror has been inaugurated at Rome's ancient Baths of Caracalla. The treasured site dating back to the 3rd century AD, is one of the eternal city's must-see attractions. It has now been further enriched with a bespoke spatial installation by Milan-based architect Hannes Peer – linking past and future, landscape and architecture, set against the backdrop of some of the world's most famous historical ruins.

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

Hannes Peer's 'Water Mirror'

Hannes worked with the ancient site's director Mirella Serlorenzi, composing an ethereal body of water set against the old Roman baths' towering stone structures. At the heart of the concept was the desire to celebrate the complex's function and offer a glimpse of how it would have been like with water flowing through it chambers.

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

How did the element animate the site? 'The creation of the body of water,' says Serlorenzi. 'It is the first element of an integral project aimed at restoring the perception of these places as they were in antiquity. Water, an element absent [from the site] for over a thousand years, returns in a decisive way but is respectful of the ruins: in a game of mirrors the natatio [swimming pool] emerges from the body of the baths and is positioned symmetrically in the gardens, duplicating the imposing caldarium [hot plunge pool].'

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

'A [clearly] contemporary gesture, it creates a sort of conceptual metaverse and reactivates [the site] through water games and sprays, which are a reminder of the ancient function of the Baths of Caracalla.'

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

The water mirror was created in collaboration with architect Paolo Bornello, featuring delicate fountains that spray water upwards and diffusing it into a mist that hints at the warmth inside the ancient Roman baths.

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

Based on a master plan created under the supervision of Special Superintendent of Rome Daniela Porro and curated by Serlorenzi, in the next few years, a team comprising Peer, technical director of the bath site Maurizio Pinotti, Studio Bornelloworkshop, architect Andrea Grandi, and landscape architect Giuseppe Provasi will reveal further plans and interventions around the ancient baths' campus – watch this space.

(Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi)

hannespeer.com