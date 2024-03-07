This Portuguese Pavilion in the Garden is a dramatic space for entertaining

Set in Portugal's Sobrado, a stone's throw from Porto, Pavilion in the Garden is a private event space, conceived to receive guests and become the perfect hub for entertaining. The project was designed by Spaceworkers, a dynamic studio headed by Henrique Marques and Rui Dinis, and Carla Duarte, and set in Paredes, in the country's north.

A Pavilion in the Garden by Spaceworkers

The Pavilion in the Garden appears a simple construction – an open, relatively light structure that serves as a shelter and a focal point for hosting and entertaining. However, its architects reveal that a lot of thought went into its creation: 'This project transcends the limits of simple physical construction. It is a philosophical manifestation that seeks to establish a harmonious dialogue between humans, nature, and architecture. The central idea of this project is the pursuit of essence, purity of elements, and simplicity.'

Merging modernist influences and minimalist architecture, the design feels simple yet dramatic, with its concrete grid ceiling, artful composition of plains and surfaces, and generous overall proportions.

Swathes of glazing and operable openings merge inside and outside effortlessly, underlining the relationship between indoors and outdoors.

The materials used work towards the same effect, blending the roughness of raw concrete with luxurious elements made out of green marble, metal detailing and timber joinery.

Two enclosed volumes contain services and auxiliary spaces. The sculptural composition of the open and closed elements accentuates further the permeability of the whole.

The architects write: 'The project can be summarized by its ultimate purpose: to be a stage for the events that will take place there. It is an architecture that attempts to transcend matter, inviting users to experience simplicity, purity, and integration with the nature, which are the fundamental elements here.'

