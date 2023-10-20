One Crown Place apartment designs bring colour, fun and individuality to City living

A new concept for London's One Crown Place apartment interiors has been revealed, offering a fresh take on urban living. Created by interior design firm Angel O'Donnell, headed by co-founders Richard Angel and Ed O’Donnell, the spaces celebrate light, colour and fun in the heart of the City of London.

Tour the new One Crown Place apartment interiors

The interiors are set on the 25th and 21st storeys respectively, dressing one- and three-bedroom apartments. They form a cohesive part of the overall mixed use development, which encompasses a hotel and private residences. A total of 246 apartments and penthouses are spread across two high rise volumes within the complex.

The design team nods to the overall building architecture by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) , as well as the project's extensive amenities for residents by Studio Ashby. As a result, the homes are filled with lighthearted fun and some serious design pieces and artworks, bringing character to the interiors. Bespoke designs abound too, as the concept adapted to the building's angular shapes.

'There’s so much to celebrate with One Crown Place – from the vast views and bountiful light to the fusion of 18th, 20th and 21st century architecture. There’s also the rare mix of old-school craft techniques and modern engineering, of glazed terracotta facades and steel skeleton structures,' says O'Donnell.

'We wanted to build on these inspirations with youthful and spirited designs that embody the area’s diverse culture, creativity and fashion. As such, each apartment reveals a different aspect of the One Crown Place story with lots of warmth, character and locally-sourced art.'

