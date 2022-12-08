MPavilion 2022 opens and invites all under its bright orange roof
MPavilion 2022 opens in Melbourne to a design by All(zone), the Bangkok studio of Rachaporn Choochuey
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
MPavilion 2022 has opened to the public, launching today at Melbourne's Queen Victoria Gardens – and this year, it brings a splash of colour and an ethereal quality to the park's greenery, thanks to its bespoke design by Bangkok-based architecture studio All(zone), led by design director Rachaporn Choochuey.
MPavilion 2022 by All(zone)
MPavilion 2022, under Choochuey's direction, is fun and engaging, while also bringing something new to the table – as it experiments with materials never before used in Australia. Conceived to celebrate the outdoors, as well as the idea of community and coming together, the structure features a distinctive canopy, made of fabric and expert tensile architecture. Part of the material is crafted from a cutting-edge STFE membrane supplied by French manufacturer Serge Ferrari, which is as transparent as glass but ten times lighter, its creators explain. Its use is a first for the country.
'Working on the MPavilion project with so many talented individuals has been an incredible journey. MPavilion is special because even though it’s called a temporary pavilion, it’s actually even more complex than a building. We focused on how the MPavilion would accommodate lots of different activities, and the engineering and manufacturing has been a huge step forward for us in understanding the possibilities of fabric-based architecture,' says Choochuey.
Beyond its material innovations, the pavilion features a bottom layer made of a waffle of coloured fabric. It's light and moves with the breeze, filtering the sunlight and mimicking the gentle rustle of tree leaves. Underneath it sits a kiosk, painted with carefully selected Dulux shades.
'When I first met Rachaporn and her design team, I quickly realised that we shared goals of harnessing architecture and design to make the world a better place for the future. Focused on solutions for upcycling and reusing buildings, sites and materials, All(zone)’s lightweight interventions complement MPavilion’s vision of fostering dialogue on how design and architecture can help create better cities for the people who live in them,' says Naomi Milgrom Foundation founder and the project's commissioner Naomi Milgrom.
mpavilion.org (opens in new tab)
allzonedesignall.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Red House: the extraordinary Dorset home crowned RIBA House of the Year 2022
Red House by David Kohn Architects scoops the coveted RIBA House of the Year 2022 title
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Veronica Ryan wins the 2022 Turner Prize
Veronica Ryan, the artist who honoured the Windrush generation, has been named winner of the 2022 Turner Prize in a ceremony held in Liverpool
By TF Chan • Published
-
Home office chairs: are you sitting comfortably?
Boost productivity through comfort and ergonomics: explore our edit of the best home office chairs to buy now, from classic designs reimagined with added ergonomics, to new pieces that explore more sustainable production methods
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Fisherman’s House blends old, new and that view
Fisherman’s House by Studio Prineas balances a 19th-century cottage and contemporary concrete in a modern Sydney home
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Sydney Modern opens its doors and reveals immersive SANAA architecture
SANAA’s Sydney Modern opens its doors to the public in Australia
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Bass Coast Farmhouse brings drama to the Australian countryside
Bass Coast Farmhouse by John Wardle Architects is a rural dwelling in Australia’s Victoria, balancing contemporary design and traditional typologies
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
3XN’s Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney is a template for sustainable reuse
Quay Quarter Tower by Danish architecture firm 3XN, developed in partnership with BVN, offers sustainable architecture through clever redesign and reuse in Sydney, Australia
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Pergola Extension transforms Victorian Melbourne home
Pergola Extension by Krisna Cheung Architects offers a contemporary touch to a Victorian Melbourne property, infusing it with sustainability and generosity of space
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The radical refurbishment of an Australian farmhouse into a family retreat
The Seat is a spectacular house by Atlas Architects, born from the bones of a 1980s-era structure and re-shaped to take in the impressive landscape of Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
This monumental house in Melbourne is built of timeless materials
The House of Stone and Soul in Melbourne by Robson Rak is a true heavyweight, a meticulously composed structure that’s been designed to give off an aura of geological longevity
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
A Great Barrier Reef house takes in its dramatic landscape
Australian architecture studio JDA Co composes a contemporary residence overlooking the Great Barrier Reef
By Ellie Stathaki • Published