Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize 2023 winner is the Anahuacalli Museum
Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize 2023 winner is revealed to be the renovation and expansion of the Anahuacalli Museum in Mexico City by Taller | Mauricio Rocha
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize 2023 winner has just been revealed, and the gong has gone to the renovation and expansion of the Anahuacalli Museum in Mexico City by Taller | Mauricio Rocha. Awarded every two years by the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) College of Architecture, the prize ‘recognises a built work in the Americas that best embodies architectural excellence’.
The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize 2023 winner: the Anahuacalli Museum by Taller | Mauricio Rocha
The members of the jury, headed by chair and architect Sandra Barclay, were impressed by the project's sensitivity and the 'open dialogue' it creates with the existing Anahuacalli Museum. The historical structure was conceived by artist Diego Rivera in the 1940s and built in collaboration with architect Juan O’Gorman. Situated in Mexico City's volcanic landscape of Pedregal de San Ángel, both old and new elements respect and celebrate their context.
The winner was chosen from a shortlist of six pieces of work, including Guadalupe Market by Colectivo C733; The Menil Drawing Institute by Johnston Marklee; Park in the Prado neighbourhood by Mayor’s Office of Medellín – Secretary of Infrastructure; The Polygon Gallery by Patkau Architects; and Valois Housing Building by José Cubilla.
Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) director Dirk Denison said: 'All six finalists give more than what is asked for. They set the stage for a more generous future. The MCHAP finalists all do more with less. This is the charge they answer and the lesson they offer.'
'Mauricio Rocha proposes a typology of independent and permeable volumes, giving continuity to the floor of the existing plaza and, in turn, the rough and irregular topography of the natural lava flow,' Barclay added.
As a result of his win, Mauricio Rocha will receive $50,000 in funding 'toward research and the development of a publication as well as the MCHAP Chair of Architecture at IIT.'
mchap.co (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Hermès perfume Un Jardin à Cythère is a cinematic exploration of a Greek garden
With Un Jardin à Cythère, Hermès perfumer Christine Nagel recreates the sensations of crunchy grass, watery pistachios, and windswept olive trees
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Exploration, travel, adventure: the lowdown on Herno’s S/S 2023 collection
A closer look at Herno’s latest collection, which riffs on the brand’s heritage with a new fashion-focused lens
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Constance Guisset makes her Fuorisalone debut with a scenographic design party
Salone del Mobile 2023: ‘Surprise Party! Carte Blanche à Constance Guisset Studio’ (17 April – 13May 2023) is the first Milanese solo show of the French designer
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
An off-grid cabin in Washington State opens up to a spectacular landscape
Ment Architecture’s off-grid cabin, Swift, offers volcanic views and solar-powered sylvan living from its clifftop site
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
This futuristic ski house is born of its sloped locale
A ski house with a contemporary twist, this is House at 9,000ft by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple in the Intermountain Region of Western USA
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Lasting Joy Brewery injects design sophistication to Hudson Valley farmland
Lasting Joy Brewery by Auver Architecture brings contemporary energy and sophistication to the growing Hudson Valley craft beer scene
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Khanna Schultz’s House in Michigan is an exercise in balancing contrasts
House in Michigan by Khanna Schultz was conceived to fulfil contrasting needs – and does so with poise and efficiency
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Marfa’s El Cosmico campground hotel is getting a 3D-printed revamp
El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas, is being reimagined by BIG, 3D-printing specialist Icon and hotelier Liz Lambert
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Sonoma home gets dramatic flowing studio extension
Mourning Dovecote by Schwartz and Architecture is a Sonoma home’s eye-catching studio extension for an architect
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Black Creativity in architecture celebrated in Chicago exhibition
New exhibition in Chicago is centred on honouring Black Creativity in architecture through the ages
By Audrey Henderson • Published
-
Highgrove House is an architect’s own home embedded in Malibu nature
A family home in tune with its surroundings, Highgrove House by Lorcan O'Herlihy is sensitive architecture embedded in Malibu nature
By Ellie Stathaki • Published