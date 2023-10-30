Studio J. Jih revamps historic Marblehead house in Massachusetts for a modern family
The Georgian revival Marblehead house from the 1920s is now filled with contemporary accoutrements like a sculptural concrete fireplace and a brass firepole for kids
A Marblehead house situated on a craggy oceanfront in Massachusetts brings together architectural classicism and modern family life, thanks to a dynamic design concept by Studio J. Jih. The Boston-based practice brought a fresh perspective to the Georgian revival house from the 1920s, transforming its interior into a multi-level space, suitable for a couple and their young twin children.
Inspired by Adolf Loos’ raumplan, which encourages the theory that architecture should be seen as a sequence of spaces at varying levels, the home has been composed as an interior landscape of connective spaces that echoes its location on a sloping hillside. ‘[When the clients] arrived at the interior phase of the renovation, they realised that they absolutely did not want a traditional design,’ recounts Jih. ‘We talked about how to fit an atypical plan within a historic envelope, which lead to a series of sequences and movements that structured the narrative of the house.’
New life breathed into a historic Marblehead house
From entering through the large foyer, which featured deep coffered walls, and proceeding down a couple steps to the main living area where the den, kitchen and dining rooms meld seamlessly together, the home’s natural rhythm is enhanced by a selection of picturesque Atlantic ocean views that have been specifically framed and considered for each level of the house. A cohesive material palette that showcases billowing volumes of concrete and sculptural marble elements is balanced with moody passages of dark walnut and burnished brass detailing. A concrete fireplace anchors the space on one side while raw kitchen counters hold court on the other.
Further in on the ground floor, a playroom can be accessed through wide sliding doors made from Panelite, semi-transparent acrylic panels that are both light to maneuver and playful in appearance. Chosen for its ability to dampen noise while also allow light to diffuse through, the doors elegantly conceal all activity or any additional antics when the children descend on the brass firepole from the floor above.
The second floor houses the primary bedroom suite, four additional bedrooms and two bathrooms, all accessible via a central hallway that features brass mesh panels in a herringbone pattern. This screen also conceals a second staircase up to a loft level, as well as the entrance to the firepole that facilitates moving the kids down to the playroom and kitchen below. ‘The multi-level spiralling is skewered in the middle with a fireman’s pole that is specifically for the twins, while also fastening the home’s swirling, pivoting one-to-one, part-to-part relationships,’ says Jih.
Finished with a landscape design overseen by Soren Deniord that features a cascade of terraces descending the site’s rocky bluffs and towards the ocean, the house’s surroundings are just as considered and work around the existing rock formations.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
Don’t miss: Mickalene Thomas’s subversion of Black female erotica in New York
Mickalene Thomas presents 12 mixed-media photo collages at New York’s Yancey Richardson
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Blackbird is a luxurious Algarve home all about craft, drama and 'barefoot luxury'
Blackbird by Odos Architects is a luxurious, architectural home in Portugal's Algarve region - and it marks the launch of the studio's developer sister brand, Maroochy
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Puiforcat reopens its Paris store
Reopening in the heart of Paris’ 8th arrondissement is Puiforcat’s boutique, with interiors by the brand’s artistic director Charlotte Perelman
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
This misty Washington house set on a bluff responds to the local landscape
Longbranch, a new Washington house, overlooks the USA's Key Peninsula with the surrounding Fir trees as its muse
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Schaum/Shieh's creative retreat in West Virginia stands in tune with the natural landscape
Shenandoah House, a creative retreat nestled within the slopes of the Allegheny mountains, is part of the Appalachian trail, and organised as a single line that traces the contours of the site’s topography
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Debra Lehman Smith: why architecture needs art
Architecture studio LSM and its co-founder Debra Lehman Smith cultivate creative connections for employees, in the US and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A woodland retreat gets a very modern makeover by SOON Architecture Studio
This private woodland retreat set in a forest clearing in the Catskills has been carved from the excellent bone structure of an existing traditional house
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
At Chicago Sukkah Design Festival 2023 six pavilions bring together local communities
At the Chicago Sukkah Design Festival 2023, temporary pavilions celebrate local communities and migratory cultural traditions in the North Lawndale neighbourhood
By Audrey Henderson Published
-
Look inside Sixth&Blanco, Herzog & de Meuron’s first project in Texas
Step inside Sixth&Blanco by Herzog & de Meuron, as the Swiss studio reveals interior images of its first ever Texas design, a forward-thinking, sustainable and mixed-use scheme
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Madrone Ridge in California is conceived as habitat for both humans and nature
Madrone Ridge by Field Architecture, set in California’s Sonoma Valley, was designed to deepen its owners' relationship with nature
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Slot Canyon Residence balances openness and seclusion in Palm Springs
Slot Canyon Residence by RIOS, set in the Las Palmas neighbourhood of Palm Springs, strikes a balance between openness and seclusion
By Ellie Stathaki Published