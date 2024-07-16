At Lee Ufan Arles, tension and calm guide relationships between space and art
Lee Ufan Arles opens in the south of France, a collaboration between the famed Korean artist and Japanese architect Tadao Ando
Lee Ufan Arles is a stunningly restored private mansion-turned-exhibition space situated in the heart of the Provençal medieval city. It's a part of France that is legendary for its relationship with photography and the arts, through the longstanding annual photography festival Rencontres Arles and more recently Maja Hoffman’s sprawling, Frank Gehry-designed LUMA Arles.
Designed by two friends, artist Lee Ufan and Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the new space embraces the classic proportions of its location – the Hôtel Vernon, constructed between the 16th and 18th centuries – while creating an ideal venue to show Ufan’s art, including a large temporary exhibition space. 'Space and site play an important role. Material matters because we just show action, not action for a certain purpose, but action itself, pure action,' the artist says.
Lee Ufan Arles: a new destination for art and architecture in the south of France
Ufan is perhaps the most well-known Korean artist working today, famous for his conceptual sculpture and painting which has an instantly recognisable aesthetic born out of a combination of ideas from Eastern and Western cultures.
The building's design has a lightness of touch, although some additional rooms were created on the ground floor to improve visitor flow. This level features both painting and sculpture, including site-specific works and large-scale paintings from throughout Ufan’s career.
The works explore the artist's development from being a founder member of the Mono-ha (The School of Things) avant-garde Korean art movement in the late 1960s to his status as a world-famous contemporary artist, harnessing elements of mathematics, minimalism and zen. The placement of each work in relation to the dynamics of a space is key to Ufan’s practice and in his own space, he was able to design, with Ando, an ideal environment.
'I think floors and corners in spaces are very important. And this constitutes minimum conditions to exhibit my work. Each time I exhibit, the relationship changes between my artwork and the space, the site. Even I, as an artist, sometimes hesitate where to place things,' says Ufan. 'There is no exactness. There are no rules. The space and object relationship creates a tension.'
In working with the existing space using classic terracotta hexagonal tiles, exposed beams and whitewashed walls, the personality of the building is preserved. At the same time, there is also space for Ando’s classic use of industrial concrete in a large installation at the entrance. This effectively highlights the art.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
'Lee Ufan especially worked on the painting selection and the display order. He wanted [the paintings] to be hung in chronological order. He created tension by [having visitors pass] from small rooms to bigger rooms. He is also interested in investing in the walls or floors, as you can notice with the wall painting that can be appreciated, like a moment of rest, before [visitors discover] his latest series of large-scale paintings, Dialogue and Response,' says general coordinator at Lee Ufan Arles, Juliette Vignon.
One of the major concerns of Ufan’s practice is the relationship between objects and materials through space and aesthetics. He will place natural stone and iron in relation to one another to highlight their difference in appearance, but also to emphasise that one is made from the other. A large rock sits on a pan of broken glass, left at the moment of contact, and a room filled with the rippling reflection of an installation is built around a regular drip of water.
This concern with the natural world makes the collaborative Art & Environment prize awarded by Lee Ufan Arles and Maison Guerlain a logical fit. The inaugural winner, Djabril Boukhenaïssi, has just opened his exhibition ‘À ténèbres’ (To Darkness) on site. The show, which runs until 1 September 2024, highlights the loss of natural darkness in the face of light pollution, through painting and etching inspired by 18th-century German literature and the moth as written about by Virginia Woolf.
Amah-Rose Abrams is a British writer, editor and broadcaster covering arts and culture based in London. In her decade plus career she has covered and broken arts stories all over the world and has interviewed artists including Marina Abramovic, Nan Goldin, Ai Weiwei, Lubaina Himid and Herzog & de Meuron. She has also worked in content strategy and production.
-
Olivia Erlanger’s dystopian exploration of suburban America is on show in Houston
Olivia Erlanger: If Today Were Tomorrow’, is currently on show at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 is here, with fantasy florals and insect green nails
The Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 collection by Ammy Drammeh is inspired by a fantasy garden and worn by Lily-Rose Depp in a new campaign
By Mary Cleary Published
-
’It has been a dream’: Lewis Hamilton has guest designed a winter collection for Dior Men
Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is announced today (15 July 2024) as Dior Men’s latest ambassador, while revealing a guest-designed capsule collection which draws on the colours and materials of Africa
By Jack Moss Published
-
A new era: Centre Pompidou architects discuss their bold 2030 plans
Plans for the Centre Pompidou 2030 vision were recently announced, revealing a design refresh of the iconic Paris structure; we caught up with its lead architects Moreau Kusunoki to hear more
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Grand Paris Express, Europe’s largest urban design project, is en route to success
The Grand Paris Express is a system of new rapid transit lines across the French capital, with each station designed by a different architect – and it's currently under construction
By Amy Serafin Published
-
The Fondation Maeght in Provence digs deep for a spectacular gallery expansion
The Fondation Maeght, the first private art institution, turns 60 this year and celebrates with a glamorous extension to its Provence home
By Amy Serafin Published
-
The new Krug winery in the Champagne heartland connects process and nature
AW2 Architects’ design for the Krug winery encapsulates the part rural, part urban landscape of the French winemaking region of Ambonnay
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Grand Palais restoration in Paris through the lens of champion fencer Enzo Lefort
As Paris’ Grand Palais prepares to reopen following extensive restoration by Chatillon Architectes, we visit the site with champion fencer and photographer Enzo Lefort, who documented the space ahead of the Olympic Games 2024
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Royan Architecture Month showcases French modernism by the sea
Royan Architecture Month 2024 launches in the French city, where many travel to see midcentury builds by the sea, from Notre Dame church to Palais des Congrès
By Stacy Suaya Published
-
Dip into the Paris pools and swimming culture enriching the 2024 Olympic Games
Paris pools, in the Olympics and beyond, have inspired fun, wellness and a love of sports in the French capital
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
Jean Prouvé’s House of Better Days on show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
The Maison Les Jours Meilleurs, or House of Better Days, by Jean Prouvé is explored in a new show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
By Harriet Thorpe Published