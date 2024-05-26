Google installation 'The Orb' offers space to contemplate and communicate
Google's mesmerising installation 'The Orb' encourages engagement for both the public and employees, offering a welcomed moment of distraction
The Orb, a new pavilion in Google’s Charleston East Campus, mesmerises and captivates. The installation, conceived as an ‘anchoring artwork’ for the tech giant, began life as an international, open competition for architects and artists organised by Burning Man on behalf of Google. The result, selected out of 45 semi-finalist proposals during a six-month process including a public vote, is set at the entrance of the company’s Mountain View, California complex. Designed by New York computational design experts The Very Many, led by founder and architect Marc Fournes, it elegantly marks the point where public and private space intersect.
'The Orb', Google HQ pavilion by The Very Many, USA
Standing tall and dramatic in its twisting, organic shapes that span 10m in height, the piece is made out of an ultra-thin, self-supported, aluminium shell structure in a crisp white hue. Its folds and myriad of tiny perforations create an intricate play of light and shadow. The ‘puzzle structure’s’ slender pieces were laser cut and powder coated in Europe and shipped to California during the pandemic – a logistical challenge in itself, Fournes points out.
Sat comfortably in the open plaza, the structure is meant as a moment of ‘productive distraction.’ ‘Underneath the airy and acrobatic minimal surface of The Orb, we carve out a moment of shade, where you can slow down even as you remain connected. Inside, the riveted surface and non-linear environment beckons attention and distracts you from your devices,’ the architect explained. ‘We call it “visual wandering” -- the journey your eye takes to understand an unfamiliar space. It’s our meditative challenge to the viewer, to figure out how it comes together, to see the continuities across parts, and to discover new details while finding unique perspectives each time you return.’
The newly unveiled commission was awarded to The Very Many in 2018. It makes the most of Fournes’ extensive experience in computational design, honed at architecture practices such as SOM, Ross Lovegrove and Zaha Hadid Architects, which blurs the boundaries between art and architecture.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Jean-Guillaume Mathiaut gives a fallen oak a second life
French sculptor Jean-Guillaume Mathiaut transposes the spiritual forest into his new exhibition at Bastok Lessel in Paris (until 13 July 2024)
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Capacious travel bags for navigating airport departures in style
Roomy, wear-forever weekend and travel bags that come with the Wallpaper* seal of approval, from clean-lined briefcases and raffia totes to capacious carry-alls
By Jack Moss Published
-
Dine under a colossal Zaha Hadid sculpture at Elastika in Miami
Elastika opens its doors as a one-of-a-kind dining destination inside Miami Design District’s The Moore
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Tour this 450 Warren apartment, architect Sebastian Mendez’s Brooklyn home
In 450 Warren, architect Sebastian Mendez, founder of Brooklyn-based developer Tankhouse, takes us on a tour of his modern, family-friendly home
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
A surfer's house in Maui makes the most of its site and an innovative construction method
Spiegel Aihara Workshop’s architecturally inspired surfer's house, playfully mixes dynamic exterior forms with a simple, repeatable core
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
This reimagined Malibu beach house is a modern take on a Cali retreat
Sophie Goineau gave this Malibu beach house an interior overhaul inspired by its ocean views, sweeping cliff placement, and California sun
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The Lantern cultural hub in Detroit by OMA balances ‘light touch’ and ‘dramatic impact’
Library Street Collective’s Lantern, a new cultural hub in Detroit, was designed by OMA New York and is a signature rebuild that makes the most of the site’s existing structures
By Siska Lyssens Published
-
A Red Rock house balances spatial luxury and desert minimalism
This Red Rock house by Faulkner Architects, set in the open Nevada country outside Las Vegas, balances spatial luxury and desert minimalism
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
John Lautner’s Sheats-Goldstein Residence shows off its estate’s entertainment wing
The Goldstein Entertainment Complex at the estate of the Sheats-Goldstein Residence reveals its newest additions by the complex’s architects of record Conner + Perry Architects
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Explore this California guesthouse of stripped-back essentials and elevated comfort
Crest ADU is a minimalist California guesthouse by Mork-Ulnes Architects, slotting into Marin County’s leafy hills with pared-down charm
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
California houses: the allure of their progressive, expressive architecture
Michael Webb’s new book, ‘California Houses: Creativity in Context’, assembles 36 contemporary homes that showcase the state’s reputation as a haven for progressive residential design
By Jonathan Bell Published