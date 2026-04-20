Were it not for his move to Milan in the 1980s, it is possible that Daniel Libeskind would have become a doyen of paper architecture, designing a couple of token buildings: a figure like John Hejduk, who Libeksind began his academic career under at Cooper Union. By the end of the 1970s, Libeskind had himself risen to the top of US academia, with a job for life as director of the Architecture Department at Cranbrook.

(Image credit: Stefan Ruiz)

Who is Daniel Libeskind?

Born in Poland's Łódź in 1946, Libeskind was familiar, however, with the possibilities that opened up when you arrived in a place with nothing, having migrated to the USA as a teenager. He came to Milan to set up his practice and move away from academia, armed with ideas, and left it a few years later a maker. One of the first things he did there was employ a furniture maker who operated in the basement of his new apartment block to make a kitchen table according to his design. In Milan, his ideas slowly manifested into objects and worlds.

National Holocaust Monument (Image credit: Doublespace)

Daniel Libeskind's Jewish Museum

The competition for the Jewish Museum in Berlin in 1988 was the second he ever entered. The key moment in its inception was when Libeskind drew the star of David on a map of the city in which The Wall transected the symbol, then tracing the serrated form that this process revealed. The existing lines on the map were not shapes of buildings to him but forces operating on the city: directions of intention which could be countered with a new series of lines. Libeskind was trying to understand, like one of his mentors, Aldo Rossi, the profound way in which buildings express the unrecorded history of a place. Rossi responded to this map of aspirations and hidden histories with dreamlike collages of simple geometry. Libeskind understood them as linear flows.

Model of the Jewish Museum Berlin (Image credit: Leo Torri)

The Jewish Museum, opened in 2001, achieved the near impossible: manifesting the elusive spirit of not just one but two historical moments. The series of voids and its angular form speak to The Holocaust, and the difficulty there lies in communicating its enormity, but also it expresses the crazed energy of Berlin at the end of the 1980s, a city divided down ideological lines as a result of war, its two halves hankering to be reunited. Unlike his later work, the museum is linear: an inhabited wall. It stands next to the adjacent Kollegienhaus, built in 1735, representing an unravelling of that courtyard, as if the architectural certainties that made that earlier building had collapsed, along with the social and moral ones.

Jewish Museum Berlin (Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

Daniel Libeskind's next steps

It is an oddity that Libeskind, avuncular in person, should work best when engaging with violence. At the Dresden Military History Museum, won the same year as the Jewish Museum opened and completed a decade later, he designed a five-story concrete-and-steel wedge which appears to force its way at an angle from the back of an 19th century arsenal built original in the style of a neo-Palladian palace, to the front: symbolic of the infamous aerial attack of the city by Allied bombers in 1945. Although this creates issues with exhibition space; it is an architectural set piece that reclassifies this institute of record to a site where the enormities of 20th-century destruction are expressed. This requires a disruption of pre-existing architectural rules and geometries.

Jewish Museum Berlin (Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

Criticism and conceptual basis

Libeskind resists the accusation that his work is critical of existing conditions. He claims that the sculptural rupture at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto (2007) is an addition to rather than a rupture of the existing building. The extrusion may be called the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal and offer new gallery spaces, but it is legible as a massive intrusion into the existing form, and this time with no symbolic need. The fact is that Libeskind’s architectural language of multiple, non-linear planes, operating as an insertion to or parallel to existing structures, works brilliantly when it addresses the unprecedented cataclysms of the 20th Century, but when these are lacking, the transgressions might seem gratuitous.

Jewish Museum Berlin (Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

Oddly Libeskind has had most success in presenting his multiplanar forms as crystals in perhaps the most antithetical context to Berlin or Dresden. Crystals at City Center in Las Vegas (2009) is a high end mall adjacent to a relatively new casino on the Strip; legible as an assemblage of steel-clad forms which act as the ground condition for a series of dramatically angular hotels above and behind. The crystalline effect works here largely because they are not emerging from an existing building. Instead, the steel structure offers, with some pizzazz, a direct, mineral relationship with the earth, in a city where the symbolic exterior of buildings float free of their role as structures, becoming symbols for the escapism within. The crystals in this case feel like crystals.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reflections Singapore (Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

Present and future

Daniel Libeskind's marriage to Ottawa-born Nina Lewis connects him to one of Canada’s great political families – and he cofounded with her his studio in 1989, which he has led as principal architect to this day, out of their main headquarters in New York.

It speaks to Libeskind’s personal charm and his family life that one of the areas in which he has perhaps unexpectedly triumphed in, given the strength of his personal architectural style, is masterplanning key urban sites: a creative act which also requires no small amount of diplomacy. Although CityLife in Milan may be seen as garish, his work on imagining the ground connections at the World Trade Centre in New York, as well as how the cluster of different towers might interact, is politically astute and compositionally compelling. There is, though, again the lingering violence behind the project and the need to remember its cost. Libeskind’s historical nous, his compassion and his distinaesthetic agenda make him uniquely suited to this task.

Citylife Residences (Image credit: Michele Nastasi)

Daniel Libeskind's key works

Jewish Museum Berlin (2001)

(Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

The Jewish Museum in Berlin celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, with a big exhibition on its architect and history, titled 'Between The Lines' and opening 8 May 2026.

Denver Art Museum, Denver (2006)

(Image credit: Alex Fradkin)

Studio Libeskind was commissioned for the extension to the Denver Art Museum, cladding it in a surface of 9,000 titanium panels.

Crystals at CityCenter, Las Vegas (2009)

(Image credit: Alex Fradkin)

The project is part of the wider MGM MIRAGE CityCenter project and contains its retail heart, offering 500,000 square feet of shops and entertainment spaces.

Dresden Museum of Military History, Dresden (2011)

(Image credit: Hufton+Crow Photography)

Commissioned by Germany's Ministry of Defence, this important cultural project is a key one in Libeskind's portfolio, his angular forms powerfully disrupting the existing building's classical symmetry.

Names Monument, Amsterdam (2021)

(Image credit: Kees Hummel)

Libeskind's Dutch Holocaust Memorial of Names (the Namenmonument) was designed in 2013, but opened eight years later, featuring dramatic geometric shapes that carry the message of remembrance.

World Trade Centre, New York (2023, masterplan)

(Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

The result of a competition set in 2002 by the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation (LMDC), Libeskind's masterplan design was centred on 'openness, light, and memory.'

Maggie’s Royal Free, London (2024)

(Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

Maggie’s Royal Free by Studio Libeskind opened in north London’s Hampstead, tackling a challenging site with a curvaceous new structure

libeskind.com