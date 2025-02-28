The little-known story of Welsh modernism
'Cabin Crew', a new book published this spring by The Modernist, brings the spotlight to Cardiff-based practice Hird & Brooks
Cabin Crew showcases the work of Cardiff-based practice Hird & Brooks who, from the 1950s-1980s, built sleek villas in the Vale of Glamorgan and holiday parks and cabins in the Welsh woodlands. As the UK continues to nurture ties with Scandinavia, this new book reveals Danish-inspired cabin culture in Wales and is published next month by The Modernist.
Two of the book's authors, Peter Halliday and Bethan Dalton, own Hird & Brooks cabins - Halliday at Bierwood, a complex of 17-holiday homes built in the 1970s in Pembrokeshire - and Dalton at the Penlan Holiday Park. Together, they set about documenting this little-known story of British modernism.
Flicking through 'Cabin Crew'
Graham Brooks graduated from the Welsh School of Architecture and in 1956 came to work for John Hird who was running a practice in Cardiff. Despite being seemingly polar opposites – Hird was affable, golf-playing, business-minded, Brooks reflective, dogmatic, and design-obsessed – they made a formidable team.
Before long, they were creating residential schemes infused with Brooks’ passion for Danish design, among them Cardiff’s Capel House (1966) and The Mount in Dinas Powys just outside the city. Here, four private developments comprising 53 homes as well as several individual homes make for a salubrious suburb that is still sought after today.
When, in the 1970s, the Forestry Commission approached them to build a nationwide network of tasteful, high-quality cabins, tucked away in the UK’s most scenic woodlands, Hird & Brooks set to work.
Employing their love of craftsmanship, materials and structure, the pair obsessed over every detail, from the woodland settings to colour schemes and fitted furniture to the custom-designed wood burners. They built more than 230 holiday cabins in Wales, Cornwall and Scotland.
By the time Hird passed away in 2009 (Brooks followed in 2020), the firm had won 17 awards and built an impressive archive in the Library of Aberystwyth. In 2002, Brookes received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Royal Society of Architects in Wales.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Yet despite their success, Hird & Brooks’ Scandinavian summerhouse idyll never really took off in the way they had envisioned. Of the many sites planned, only five were actually built, and two of those are now gone. But it is still possible to rent a Hird & Brooks cabin in Wales - at the Penlan Holiday Park and the old Forestry Commission site at Lochaweside. Neither is in pristine condition, but they offer faded slice of homegrown hygge from a pair of unsung visionaries.
Emma O'Kelly is a freelance journalist and author based in London. Her books include Sauna: The Power of Deep Heat and she is currently working on a UK guide to wild saunas, due to be published in 2025.
-
From porn to politics: Ilona Staller on Cicciolina and a life of performative seduction
Ilona Staller reflects on life, love and controversy upon the re-release of her book ‘Memorie’
By Upasana Das Published
-
Tokyo James shines a light on refined stones in new jewellery collection
Tokyo James creates jewellery made from magnesites, anthracites and gypsum, paired with Swarovski crystals
By Mazzi Odu Published
-
Must-visit cinemas with award-worthy design
Creativity leaps the screen at these design-led cinemas, from Busan Cinema Centre’s record-flying roof to The Gem Cinema Jaipur’s art deco allure
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
This modern Cotswolds home draws on its ancient woodland context
This contemporary Cotswolds home, designed by NCA Architecture with interiors by Echlin, is a slice of the Mediterranean in the English countryside
By Tianna Williams Published
-
A Danish twist, compact architecture, and engineering magic: the Don’t Move, Improve 2025 winners are here
Don’t Move, Improve 2025 announces its winners, revealing the residential projects that are rethinking London living
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Hampstead house renovation in London transcends styles and periods
The renovation of a Hampstead house in London by Belgian architect Hans Verstuyft bridges the classic and the contemporary
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
New book takes you inside Frinton Park Estate: the Essex modernist housing scheme
‘Frinton Park Estate’, a new book by photographer James Weston, delves into the history of a modernist housing scheme in Essex, England
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Conran Building's refresh brings a beloved London landmark into the 21st century
Conran Building at 22 Shad Thames has been given a new lease of life by Squire & Partners, which has rethought the London classic, originally designed by Hopkins, for the 21st century
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sadler’s Wells East opens: ‘grand, unassuming and beautifully utilitarian’
Sadler’s Wells East by O’Donnell and Tuomey opens this week, showing off its angular brick forms in London
By Tom Seymour Published
-
2025 Serpentine Pavilion: this year's architect, Marina Tabassum, explains her design
The 2025 Serpentine Pavilion design by Marina Tabassum is unveiled; the Bangladeshi architect talks to us about the commission, vision, and the notion of time
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
We celebrate the emerging London architects to be excited about
These emerging London architects are some of the capital's finest ground-breakers, movers and shakers; heralding a new generation of architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published