Beacon House is the contemporary rebirth of a midcentury San Francisco home

Beacon House by Edmonds + Lee Architecture is a renovation project that sensitively brings a modernist San Francisco home into the 21st century

Beacon House, as seen from the street, all renovated modernist glory with steps up to the main entrance
(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)
By Ellie Stathaki
The San Francisco midcentury gem that is Beacon House has an interesting origin story. Built in the 1960s to the era's modernist architecture style, full of wood, soft light and open spaces, it is now the family home of an architect and a biologist, who one day, walking down the street, saw it and joked that this would be their ideal home. Their dream soon became a reality when the residence went on the market, and the couple quickly snapped it up. They then went to family friend Vivian Lee of architecture studio Edmonds + Lee, to help with the renovation. 

bright living interiors and green views through large openings in renovated san francisco beacon house

(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)

Beacon House: a modernist renovation story

'[The decision] was all heart, no head,' the clients explain. The space had been lovingly preserved by the previous owners, yet still required modernisation, which the architects had to tackle cleverly, considering the home's relatively compact size (compared to the typical residence the studio has worked on in the past). Lee quickly shifted her approach to what she calls a 'jewel box' scale.  

beacon house, living space in renovated craftsman house

(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)

The architecture team proceeded, making small alterations and surgical interventions, respecting the home's existing overall character. This meant revisiting the programmatic connections between spaces – switching, for example, the primary bedroom for an office. Clever changes, such as creating a rather 'compressed' foyer that gives way to a dramatic, expanded double-height space beyond, enhance the living experience, adding Frank Lloyd Wright notes. 

study inside san francisco home beacon house

(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)

'We wanted to respect and keep the original redwood ceiling, which became a catalyst for the rest of the house,' one of the clients says, emphasising the entire team's inclination to keep a simple, if not restrained material palette that draws on Beacon House's roots. 

wooden steps up inside a san francisco house

(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)

The fruitful collaboration resulted in a home that feels warm and comfortable, but also impressive in its drama and historic identity. It was a team effort, the architects explain. 'There’s nothing more rewarding than working with another design professional,' Lee says. 'They can really understand your ideas – and they tend to be more critical, so when you do get it right, it’s rewarding.'

seating corner detail of interior of beacon house

(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)

modernist chaise longue in san francisco home

(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)

dining area in san francisco home

(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)

living space inside beacon house in san francisco

(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)

warm domestic interior in san francisco home

(Image credit: Brad Knipstein)

edmondslee.com (opens in new tab) 

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

