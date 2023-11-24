Arc Polo Farm’s charred timber clubhouse underpins its updated Surrey complex
Arc Polo Farm by DROO in Ottershaw, UK brings together Japanese sensibility and English countryside in a project dedicated to its animal residents and the beloved sport
Nestled in the rolling hills of Ottershaw, UK, Arc Polo Farm brings together old and new, and European and Asian sensibilities in a single, site-specific scheme. Its architects, London- and Paris-based DROO (headed by Amrita Mahindroo and Michel Da Costa Goncalves), were called upon to create a new home for a polo field and stables complex in the Surrey countryside's green expanses. The project involved the refresh of a family of existing buildings, and the addition of a new one to act as a clubhouse for the property.
Arc Polo Farm by DROO: a site refreshed
The team worked with the existing masterplan, preserving, as opposed to taking down, the original structures. The complex, set in a horse shoe-shaped arrangement that opens up towards the polo field, contains stables, a main courtyard, the foreground gardens, the clubhouse, and a barbecue deck area.
'Each programme [on the site] represents an event on a string of pearls from where the field can be viewed and experienced in a different way,' the architects write.
Dark and linear, the new structure draws the eye, offering an arched decked terrace that frames leafy vistas across the nearby polo field. The design draws on the Japanese principle of shakkei, where a design 'borrows the landscape outside of its reach to compose spaces', the architects explain. It's been infused with learnings from countryside living and polo playing, and the popular sport's needs and traditions.
The farm is used as the training ground for several world-class polo teams, including the Argentinian National team and the United Arab Emirates national team. Foals are also raised for training purposes here. Within this context, the complex's private owners turned to DROO to help modernise their property – aesthetically, but importantly, also in terms of its functionality and resource planning (such as its on-site water management systems).
The private clubhouse is the only entirely new structure within the complex, and it will be used for patrons of the various visiting teams and guests. Looking out towards the polo field, combining indoor and outdoor areas and facilities, as well as opening up and connecting with its neighbouring areas, the spruce glulam frame building completes the masterplan's horseshoe formation and adds a focal point to the whole with its crisp lines and contemporary shapes.
At the same time, DROO nods to the surrounding farm structures' vernacular with their addition's overall volume and pitched roof – as a result, the clubhouse feels entirely at home in its context. Its distinctive black colour is the result of its cladding in traditional shou sugi Japanese charred wood shingles (known for their long-wearing and fungicidal properties).
The building has hidden uses too. It funnels rainwater, collecting it to irrigate channels that lead to the nearby lake. This in turn is used to water the fields, in a cyclical process that preserves the precious resource while keeping the planted expanses green year-round.
Inside the clubhouse, steel, natural stone, and warm oak complement the overall timber backdrop. Two bathrooms, a kitchen, a living-dining space and a bedroom for guesthouse use, and an office are located within, across some 110 sq m.
Elsewhere on site, clay paint on walls and timber balustrades and staircase details meet exposed ceiling beams in an honest, coherent, hardwearing and textured look.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
McLaren M6GT is the latest in INK’s series of ‘plain bodied’ racing cars
INK reimagines the McLaren M6GT, dubbed ‘Bruce’s Unfinished Masterpiece’, as a purist piece of automotive sculpture
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Dry Farm Wines promises organic wine to feel good about
Dry Farm Wines founder Todd White on why we should be celebrating organic, biodiverse artisan wines, free from additives and sugar
By Simon Mills Published
-
Happy Thanksgiving! Douglas Coupland on enjoying the fun or the family freak-fest
Celebrate Thanksgiving with Douglas Coupland’s wry take on the festivities from the Wallpaper* archives, plus our recipes for success, from turkey to pumpkin pie
By Douglas Coupland Published
-
A sleek country house in the south of England maximises views and efficiency
Adam Knibb Architects has completed a timber country house that’s designed to gradually bed into the landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
One Casson Square penthouse is the perfect setting to enjoy iconic London views
The One Casson Square penthouse interior by designer Portia Fox has been revealed in London, filled with bespoke furniture and captivating art
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
RIBA Photo Festival 2023 explores photography and the built environment
The RIBA Photo Festival 2023 runs 8 – 11 November, exploring photography and its powerful relationship with architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
An art collector’s home blends bold pieces to craft a serene domestic haven
A collector’s home in London’s Kensington has been thoroughly reimagined by Edo Mapelli Mozzi of Banda
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Georgie Wolton’s No. 34 Belsize Lane in Camden gets Grade II listing
No. 34 Belsize Lane in Camden, London, by Georgie Wolton, is recognised as a modernist gem
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
One Crown Place apartment designs bring colour, fun and individuality to City living
One Crown Place apartment design by Angel O'Donnell is revealed, bringing fun and colour to City living
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
2023 RIBA Stirling Prize: the winner revealed
The 2023 RIBA Stirling Prize winner has been revealed, as the John Morden Centre is announced this year's best building
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Aviva Studios opens offering innovation, nostalgia and the Matrix reimagined
OMA’s Aviva Studios, the home of Factory International, launches officially in Manchester this week blending nostalgia, innovation and a reimagining of the Matrix movie through dance
By Ellie Stathaki Published