A brutalist garden revived: the case of the Mountbatten House grounds by Studio Knight Stokoe
Tour a brutalist garden redesign by Studio Knight Stokoe at Mountbatten House, a revived classic in Basingstoke, UK
Think of hanging gardens and lush cascading green terraces and the image conjured up might not immediately take you to Basingstoke, UK. Yet this is exactly where such a project is located; welcome to Plant, the impressive new scheme by Studio Knight Stokoe. Founded in 2022 by partners Martin Knight and Claire Stokoe, the landscape practice, was called upon to revive the protected gardens of an important Grade II listed modernist building - Mountbatten House.
While Twelve Architects worked on the complex’s internal refurb to a commercial workplace (all in collaboration with the client, Mactaggart Family & Partners, developer Longstock Capitaland contractor, CField Construction to complete the Grant Associates and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios design, to deliver and reinstate the buildings’ original pioneering design intent), the young landscape studio was tasked with rejuvenating its grounds, which were created in 1976 by noted garden designer and horticulturist James Russell.
Explore this reworked brutalist garden
The landscape scheme includes five levels of terraced roof gardens and ground-level areas. Injecting 21st-century flair to the historical building, Knight and Stokoe continued the themes from the original design. The former explains: ‘The terraces are designed and constructed as you would a private garden at ground level, in that there are no raised planters, and areas of paving, lawn, and planting beds transition seamlessly. This project is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure the gardens can be used and enjoyed for at least the next 50 years of the building’s life.'
Supported by the client, who aimed to sensitively retrofit and reuse the existing building and reestablish its gardens, Knight Stokoe was only six months old when the team took on the project. Maintaining Russell’s concept for the green space to be ‘informal, elaborate, romantic, overflowing, and tumbling,’ the gardens were redesigned to be resilient to extreme weather, which was reflected in the plant species.
These bridge ‘original planting palettes, provide for pollinators and enhance ecological habitats and biodiversity,’ Knight and Stokoe, who place sustainability at their work’s heart and whose studio is B Corp-registered, explain. ‘The relationship between internal and external spaces is also crucial, with building occupants having direct and inclusive access to each garden, fostering deeper connections with the natural world.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Wallpaper* checks in at the refreshed W Hollywood: ‘more polish and less party’
The W Hollywood introduces a top-to-bottom reimagining by the Rockwell Group, capturing the genuine warmth and spirit of Southern California
By Carole Dixon Published
-
Book a table at Row on 5 in London for the dinner party of dreams
Row on 5, located on the storied Savile Row, emerges as a perfectly tailored fit for fans of fine dining
By Ben McCormack Published
-
How a bijou jewellery salon in Monaco set the jewellery trends for 2025
Inside the inaugural edition of Joya, where jewellery is celebrated as miniature works of art
By Jean Grogan Published
-
An eco-conscious reconfiguration of space revives a London home
An eco-conscious reimagining of a Victorian terraced home for a growing London family, THISS Studio’s Hartley House offers sustainable, spacious living
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
This listed house in London is transformed through a contemporary celebration of the arch
Segmental House, a listed house transformation by Dominic McKenzie Architects, taps into the playful powers of the contemporary arch
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ebb and flow: Tidal House is a harmonious retreat on the Solway Coast
Tidal House by Brown & Brown Architects redefines coastal living with a design that balances privacy, openness, and harmony with nature
By Ali Morris Published
-
A vibrant new waterfront park opens in San Francisco
A waterfront park by leading studio Scape at China Basin provides dynamic public spaces and coastal resilience for San Francisco's new district of Mission Rock
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Farshid Moussavi’s new house in Hove is about ‘what you need and nothing more’
A new house in Hove, designed by Farshid Moussavi for her parents, hits the right notes between functional and minimalist in the British seaside town
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Corten-clad extension creates a prominent Peckham landmark: tour Rusty House on the Rye
Studio on the Rye’s radical overhaul of a 1950s house in south London pairs robust materials with expansive new interior spaces
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The RIBA House of the Year 2024 winner is a delightful work in progress
The winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2024 is Six Columns in south London – the home of architect and 31/44 studio co-founder William Burges
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Dip into Wyld sauna: Liverpool's floating Finnish-style destination for lovers of extreme heat
Wyld sauna has opened in Liverpool, offering the perfect excuse to take a dive into the Nordic wellness tradition
By Emma O'Kelly Published