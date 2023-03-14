We’re pinning our hopes on Chanel’s new watch

The Chanel Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watch draws on the couture traditions of the house for its oversized design

Chanel Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watch surrounded by pin cushion needles
Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles tweed motif watch in 18ct yellow gold, titanium, black lacquer, pearls and diamonds, price on request, by Chanel
(Image credit: Florent Tanet)
By Hannah Silver
published

The humble pin cushion is behind the latest watch from Chanel, with Arnaud Chastaing, the director of Chanel’s watchmaking studio, taking inspiration from objects whose architecture centres around their function. Chanel watches traditionally take their design cues from the French maison’s world – from winding its distinctive embellished leather handbag chain around the wrist to evoking the form of a No. 5 perfume bottle stopper or imprinting tweed on a dial. 

With the Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watch, it’s the pin cushion that Gabrielle Chanel often toted on her wrist in her role as seamstress that acts as muse. Cutting a playfully oversized silhouette, the tweed motif version features the pattern of a tweed jacket, trimmed with 92 diamonds, underneath a domed case evoking the shape of a pin cushion. It’s dotted with the tools of an atelier, such as thimbles, scissors and tape measures, all drawn in sculpted gold. 

A final flourish is a nod to the chain sewn inside every Chanel jacket to ensure it hangs perfectly, here elegantly trimming the dial. 

chanel.com (opens in new tab)

A version of this story appears in the April 2023  Issue of Wallpaper* (opens in new tab), available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

TOPICS
On Instagram
TOPICS
On Instagram
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸