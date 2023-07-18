Vast Swatch auction includes collaborations with Keith Haring, Philip Glass and Vivienne Westwood
LAMA’s Swatch auction of artist Esther Montagner’s collection sees over 600 pieces go under the hammer
Swatch’s ability to span genres and embrace a mish-mash of cultural capital has made it unique in the watch world, with artists and institutions seduced by its irreverent aesthetic. Among its collaborators are Keith Haring, Sam Francis, Nam June Paik, Annie Liebovitz, Alessandro Mendini, Vivienne Westwood, Spike Lee, Robert Altman, Akira Kurosawa, Philip Glass, Microsoft, and MoMA. Now, these eclectic collaborations are being celebrated, as former brand ambassador Esther Montagner’s extensive Swatch collection goes under the hammer.
Swatch auction at LAMA includes rare pieces
‘Esther Montagner’s Swatch collection is exciting as it features many watches that were never available to the general public alongside rare edition pieces,’ says Richard Wright, CEO of LA Modern Auctions (LAMA). ‘From the special packaging to the colourful watches themselves, the sale was a treat to catalogue and full of surprises.’
More than 600 watches will be going up for auction at LAMA, including rare and limited editions previously unseen. ‘The variety and breadth, while fun to explore, was also challenging,’ Wright adds. ‘There are many details to consider when looking at Swatches and their packaging. Fortunately for us, Esther’s collecting instinct was comprehensive and took care of the curation for us.’
Since its launch in 1983, Swatch has embraced partnerships with artists, photographers and fashion designers, resulting in highly collectable and enduring watch designs. ‘For buyers, I’d recommend that they explore the lots carefully and check out the additional images and lists of watches and packaging in each lot description,’ says Wright. ‘The sale is full of highly sought-after models but also offered mostly without reserves. The sale is great for new collectors at any scale.’
The live auction takes place on 19 July at 10am PT.
Bid at lamodern.com
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Simpson & Partners’ elegant home EV chargers are the ultimate high-tech cottage industry
Its compact, neat and powerful EV chargers make the Home Series from Simpson & Partners one of the most discreet and design-conscious on the market
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Artist Nan Goldin confronts power and accountability in the US opioid crisis
Art and activism can make mighty bedfellows as proved by Nan Goldin when she took on one of America’s richest families
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Makkina’s Triumph TR25 concept is a celebration of this low-key studio’s design skill
A triumphant piece of product design, Makkina’s TR25 is a vivid vision of the ultimate minimalist all-electric sports car
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Watches, jewellery and art go under the hammer at Phillips Asia
Digital ‘Refresh: Reload’ auction unites disciplines for the first time
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Chain reaction: sculpture and jewellery interconnect as Ana Khouri’s designs go on show at Phillips, London
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Natural selection: the evolving nature of floral jewel design
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Grima the great: a personal recollection of a 1960s jewellery design visionary
By Caragh McKay • Last updated
-
From the vault: Bonhams’ Jean Ghika on how to collect mid-century jewels
By Caragh McKay • Last updated