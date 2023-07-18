Vast Swatch auction includes collaborations with Keith Haring, Philip Glass and Vivienne Westwood

Swatch’s ability to span genres and embrace a mish-mash of cultural capital has made it unique in the watch world, with artists and institutions seduced by its irreverent aesthetic. Among its collaborators are Keith Haring, Sam Francis, Nam June Paik, Annie Liebovitz, Alessandro Mendini, Vivienne Westwood, Spike Lee, Robert Altman, Akira Kurosawa, Philip Glass, Microsoft, and MoMA. Now, these eclectic collaborations are being celebrated, as former brand ambassador Esther Montagner’s extensive Swatch collection goes under the hammer.

Swatch auction at LAMA includes rare pieces

‘Esther Montagner’s Swatch collection is exciting as it features many watches that were never available to the general public alongside rare edition pieces,’ says Richard Wright, CEO of LA Modern Auctions (LAMA). ‘From the special packaging to the colourful watches themselves, the sale was a treat to catalogue and full of surprises.’

More than 600 watches will be going up for auction at LAMA, including rare and limited editions previously unseen. ‘The variety and breadth, while fun to explore, was also challenging,’ Wright adds. ‘There are many details to consider when looking at Swatches and their packaging. Fortunately for us, Esther’s collecting instinct was comprehensive and took care of the curation for us.’

Since its launch in 1983, Swatch has embraced partnerships with artists, photographers and fashion designers, resulting in highly collectable and enduring watch designs. ‘For buyers, I’d recommend that they explore the lots carefully and check out the additional images and lists of watches and packaging in each lot description,’ says Wright. ‘The sale is full of highly sought-after models but also offered mostly without reserves. The sale is great for new collectors at any scale.’

The live auction takes place on 19 July at 10am PT.

Bid at lamodern.com

