Lunar module: Panerai reaches for the moon with its heavenly new timepiece
The Panerai Luminor Due Luna watch incorporates a moonphase complication for the first time
Panerai imbues a classic silhouette with romantic references in its new Luminor Due Luna timepiece. Originally created in the 1950s, the Luminor model traditionally takes a clean form, eschewing the superfluous to focus on the streamlined form of a diver’s watch.
Panerai Luminor Due Luna with moonphase function
Now, the watch family adopts a complication for the first time, adding a moonphase function, a 24ct gold moon at three o’clock, tracing its journey across a starry sky. Available in four versions, the watch dial is left clean to allow the complication to take centre stage, and the various renditions make an elegant foil for the new technicality at its heart.
The four variations of the Panerai Luminor Due Luna include one in the brand’s trademarked Goldtech metal, a deep red alloy of platinum and copper, which frames a mother-of-pearl dial; and a sun-brushed dial paired with an alligator strap in a bold, dark pink hue. Other pieces celebrate the clean cut of steel, brought into sharp relief against the dial’s elegant gold detailing.
Measuring an understated 38mm, the Luna builds on Panerai’s military heritage, marking a heavenly new direction for the Italian brand.
A version of this article appears in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
