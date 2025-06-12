The Nomos Worldtimer watch keeps the design-conscious traveller in the zone
Nomos Glashütte enters the world of worldtimers in style – discover the watch
Founded in 1990, German watchmaker Nomos Glashütte has made a Bauhaus- inspired style its own. As much driven by mechanical innovation as aesthetics, the brand has made a recent move into the realm of worldtimer functions.
It can be notoriously difficult to translate simple design ticks into an inherently complicated watch, but the distinctive Nomos clean lines and uncluttered dial still appear, alongside playful pops of colour and sporty details, in its new Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer.
Featuring 24 different time zones, an outer ring is dotted with city codes, with the second time zone revealed with a single hand, making it easy to read two time zones simultaneously. Alongside two classic versions of the watch in silver and blue, there are six limited-edition colours, including this delectable deep olive green.
This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 5 June 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
London calling! Artists celebrate the city at Saatchi Yates
London has long been an inspiration for both superstar artists and newer talent. Saatchi Yates gathers some of the best
-
Mark Ronson and Raye team up on jazzy summer anthem, 'Suzanne'
The collaboration came about to mark 150 years of Audemars Piguet
-
Eurostar announces new direct trains to Switzerland and Germany
Following a new culinary offering and the unveiling of refurbished premier lounges, Eurostar reveals its plans for direct travel from London to Geneva and Frankfurt by the early 2030s