Founded in 1990, German watchmaker Nomos Glashütte has made a Bauhaus- inspired style its own. As much driven by mechanical innovation as aesthetics, the brand has made a recent move into the realm of worldtimer functions.

It can be notoriously difficult to translate simple design ticks into an inherently complicated watch, but the distinctive Nomos clean lines and uncluttered dial still appear, alongside playful pops of colour and sporty details, in its new Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer.



Featuring 24 different time zones, an outer ring is dotted with city codes, with the second time zone revealed with a single hand, making it easy to read two time zones simultaneously. Alongside two classic versions of the watch in silver and blue, there are six limited-edition colours, including this delectable deep olive green.

nomos-glashuette.com

This article appears in the July 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on newsstands from 5 June 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today