Lucas Bauer’s debut jewellery collection is a sensual delight
‘My pieces have seductive intentions,’ says Lucas Bauer as his first jewellery collection, ‘Hyphos’, celebrates organic forms
After spending nine years working in jewellery and accessories at Louis Vuitton, Marseilles-born Lucas Bauer decided to leave to start up on his own. This month, he debuts his first full collection, translating a preoccupation with organic forms into sensual jewellery pieces.
‘When I left the Louis Vuitton design studio, where I was a jewellery and womenswear accessories designer, I wanted to move into jewellery to create more luxurious, [enduring] pieces, working with materials that last over time,’ says Bauer.
‘Today, the challenge is to bring together the best of these two worlds and make them meet. I try to convey this message in my collection, creating timeless jewellery that explores the body in unexpected ways. Fashion jewellery allows a lot of flexibility in the use of materials and volumes. It allowed me to achieve a kind of creative freedom, pushing back boundaries and moving towards innovation.’
The pieces in his first collection, ‘Hyphos’, are designed to be worn alone or interlaced together. ‘My pieces are sensual because they have seductive intentions. They seek to settle and take up residence on our bodies. The jewels can be worn and identified as a single individual, but together they communicate like friends, tinkling and moving with the body – that leads the eye and that question space around it. My jewels wrap themselves around the body, spiralling.
‘I have spent a long time on finding the right shape and movement, each curve has the intention of awakening the eye and taking it to unexpected places. I am using 925 silver and 18ct gold, both known in their own domain for their noble qualities. They stand the test of time.
‘In fact, my jewels can be lifelong companions. These precious metals are recycled and purchased in Paris. They are then hand-worked in my workshops in Paris and Marseille to best fit the body's contours. Some of my jewels are embellished with precious and fine stones from dormant stocks or from sworn French boutiques. I wanted to work locally to be as close as possible to my commitments in terms of quality, authenticity and know-how.’
Taking the curves of the body as a queue, the tendrils of gold and silver are encouraged to wrap their way naturally around the neck, ear and finger, lending a casual wearability to fashion jewellery. ‘There is a perpetual flux and flow – a mix of softness and sharpness, sweetness and spiciness. Complements and contrasts make all parts whole: the balance of the world – light and shadow.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
‘There are no shortcuts’: Ten years of Hereu, the cult Spanish shoe brand where craft is front and centre
Dal Chodha visits Barcelona-based shoe and accessory brand Hereu as it reaches a milestone decade in business
By Dal Chodha Published
-
Caterham’s Super Seven 600 illustrates the delights - and difficulties - of downsizing
Few automotive experiences are as visceral as a Caterham. We’ve sampled one of the smallest and lightest of them all, the diminutive Super Seven 600
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
'There is beauty there but it’s also a bit subverted': Ella Walker at Pilar Corrias
Ella Walker presents her first exhibition at London's Pilar Corrias gallery, ‘The Romance of the Rose’, her female figures variously exposed, playful, dangerous and joyous
By Emily Steer Published
-
Francesca Villa’s pet portrait jewellery, the pawfect gift
Pet portrait jewellery courtesy of Francesca Villa’s bespoke Being Furry service puts a kitsch spin on gifting a loyal friend’s likeness
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Saint-Louis and Pierre Charpin make crystal for everyday use
‘Cadence’ by Saint-Louis and designer Pierre Charpin is a new 29-piece crystal collection designed for everyday use
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
Francesca Villa’s new rings evoke 1960s chic
Francesca Villa’s capsule collection, ‘Twiggy’, nods to the bold design codes of the 1960s
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Cartier explores influence of Islamic art in groundbreaking Paris exhibition
DS+R (Diller Scofidio + Renfro) has designed the striking geometrical scenography for ‘Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity’ at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Jean Cocteau-inspired jewellery is a work of art
Parisian brand Atelier Paulin has collaborated with Cocteau's estate for a chic jewellery collection
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Smooth sailing: Chanel navigates a new era of high jewellery design
By Caragh McKay Last updated
-
Megawatt: Ana Khouri debuts ‘Dichotomy’ fine jewellery collection
By Katrina Israel Last updated
-
Industrial reflection: Repossi's OMA-designed Place Vendôme store
By Katrina Israel Last updated