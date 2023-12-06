Francesca Villa’s pet portrait jewellery, the pawfect gift
Pet portrait jewellery courtesy of Francesca Villa’s bespoke Being Furry service puts a kitsch spin on gifting a loyal friend’s likeness
Thought you’d exhausted gifting potential for animal lovers? This pet portrait jewellery created through Francesca Villa’s bespoke Being Furry service, which brilliantly combines sentimentality and kitsch, will make you think again.
Clients can approach Villa (who previously caught our eye with her 1960s-inspired ‘Twiggy’ rings) with pictures of their precious pets. Villa will then bring them to life, working with crystal carvers in Germany to craft and paint the portraits of dogs, cats and more, which are then paired with gold and gemstones.
‘We first review the pet portrait they would like to use as well as the kind of piece they would like it set into, whether it's a necklace or a ring,’ she says. ‘Then we discuss the shape and size and decide the best gemstones to suit their portrait and personal style. We create a drawing of their design for them to review, and once signed off we begin the craftsmanship process.’
For a ring, for example, says Villa, ‘The portrait of their pet is hand carved and painted by master carvers, who carve onto the back of the crystal and then paint with a very fine brush, whilst the body of the ring is cast in my atelier. We then set the stones and the crystal in the centre of the ring.’
Pet portraits to bring ‘a little daily joy’
The jewellery, while nodding to Victorian traditions, is a fun and modern way to avoid the doghouse this festive season. ‘It takes many hours of concentrated craft to create these little personal masterpieces,’ Villa adds. ‘Many people have a deep love for their pets and we are creating a little daily joy to celebrate that connection; a piece they can wear and treasure every day.’
A selection of Francesca Villa jewellery is available from matchesfashion.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
This book charts Karl Lagerfeld’s life through his extraordinary homes
Karl Lagerfeld‘s stylish life was complemented by an equally chic array of homes, revealed in a new book that also gives a glimpse of the fashion designer’s eclectic eye for interiors
By Jack Moss Published
-
Haeckels Christmas 2023
Margate-based beauty brand Haeckels has released its Christmas initiative, which demonstrates an ongoing commitment to environmental causes
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with travel editor Sofia de la Cruz
From a classic cocktail at an iconic bar to stylish carry-ons and a great graphic journal: a gift guide marking the sweet spot between functionality and luxury
By Sofia de la Cruz Published